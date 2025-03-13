iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Dir IDCW Q

ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Dir IDCW Q

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Dir IDCW Q

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented

Launch Date

18-Nov-2014

Fund Manager

Dharmesh Kakkad

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

12610.02

ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Dir IDCW Q - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.64

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed/switched-out upto 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed / switched-out for more than 18 moths from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Dir IDCW Q- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Dir IDCW Q- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.06
1.67
1.09
1.86
8.03
13.25
15.44
9.78
Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3

ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Dir IDCW Q- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
13-Mar-20251.80

ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Dir IDCW Q- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products7.067418569890.30
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.364630458802.18
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.673697506589.10
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance2.765732263348.80
EquityNTPCPower2.5210231834318.67
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg2.461418004310.57
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles2.254588847284.80
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.141917935269.94
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure2.002365600252.97
EquityInfosysIt - Software1.931447242244.25
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.865046743234.64
EquityICICI BankBanks1.791877000226.00
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.71253750216.45
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.69826000213.52
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.68673071212.94
EquityTCSIt - Software1.55563678196.34
EquityAxis BankBanks1.461814963184.31
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.46500685184.30
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.442636517181.60
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software1.311052650165.79
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.2411412500156.57
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.123578800141.27
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.031172042130.85
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.01107050127.88
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg0.993162848124.93
EquityWiproIt - Software0.984461019123.86
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.88712025111.80
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.87504367110.43
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.84562000106.94
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.6040600076.01
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.5910000000075.50
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.59300420075.36
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.55188790069.72
EquityCigniti Tech.It - Services0.5149391165.38
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & Other Products0.51263777064.92
EquityO N G COil0.46262955059.23
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.4559805056.85
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.3810687549.11
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.3342178241.76
EquityCanara BankBanks0.28441450035.71
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.2610832533.33
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.25122006732.11
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.24132300031.39
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products0.24272025030.87
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.23187530029.26
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.222810028.46
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.2286700028.03
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.19288000025.16
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.1916912524.19
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.1928125024.07
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software0.184980023.23
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.1428880218.84
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.092625012.53
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.084525010.43
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.05420007.10
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.041768505.99
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.0382504.99
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.02294003.77
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.023124003.70
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.011053002.07
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.0035000.77
Debt Investments
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.60750076.30
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.497362.22
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.486261.50
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.486561.28
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.39500050.18
NCDShriram Finance-/-0.19250024.95
NCDNTPC-/-0.007500000.37
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.5619256950197.30
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.1814648000149.60
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.0413000000131.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.0112641120127.62
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.32400330041.19
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionWiproIt - Software0.00-63000-0.02
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionBritannia Inds.Food Products0.00-6000-0.04
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHDFC BankBanks0.00-28600-0.08
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionICICI BankBanks0.00-73500-0.10
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00-68900-0.12
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionAxis BankBanks0.00-125000-0.13
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg0.00-51900-0.15
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionInfosysIt - Software0.00-86800-0.20
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionNestle IndiaFood Products0.00-98000-0.22
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionSun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00-102550-0.23
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionIndusInd BankBanks0.00-100000-0.29
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.00-207500-0.33
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionTata MotorsAutomobiles0.00-371250-0.39
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHCL TechnologiesIt - Software0.00-140000-0.42
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionM & MAutomobiles0.00-83125-0.45
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00-312500-0.50
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionTCSIt - Software0.00-131425-0.52
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionITCDiversified Fmcg0.00-880000-0.59
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHDFC BankBanks0.00-165000-0.70
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.00-142500-0.80
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionNTPCPower0.00-1500000-0.89
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionSt Bk of IndiaBanks0.00-750000-1.05
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.00-990000-1.09
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.00-195000-1.23
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionReliance IndustrPetroleum Products-0.01-750000-1.48
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.885000237.54
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.484000187.72
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.163000147.36
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.163000147.35
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.77200098.32
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru Money Market Fund - Direct (G)Mutual Fund8.51287761411,074.26
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-6.880867.74
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.080137.20

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Dharmesh Kakkad
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

