ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Reg G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
Launch Date
: 18-Nov-2014
Fund Manager
: Dharmesh Kakkad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12610.02
ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.83
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed/switched-out upto 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed / switched-out for more than 18 moths from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.09
1.67
0.97
1.67
7.58
8.1
11.98
7.84
|Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
|Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
|Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3
ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|7.06
|7418569
|890.30
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.36
|4630458
|802.18
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.67
|3697506
|589.10
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.76
|5732263
|348.80
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.52
|10231834
|318.67
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.46
|1418004
|310.57
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.25
|4588847
|284.80
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.14
|1917935
|269.94
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.00
|2365600
|252.97
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.93
|1447242
|244.25
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.86
|5046743
|234.64
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.79
|1877000
|226.00
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.71
|253750
|216.45
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.69
|826000
|213.52
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.68
|673071
|212.94
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|1.55
|563678
|196.34
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.46
|1814963
|184.31
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.46
|500685
|184.30
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.44
|2636517
|181.60
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|1.31
|1052650
|165.79
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.24
|11412500
|156.57
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.12
|3578800
|141.27
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.03
|1172042
|130.85
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.01
|107050
|127.88
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.99
|3162848
|124.93
|Equity
|Wipro
|It - Software
|0.98
|4461019
|123.86
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.88
|712025
|111.80
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.87
|504367
|110.43
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.84
|562000
|106.94
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.60
|406000
|76.01
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.59
|100000000
|75.50
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.59
|3004200
|75.36
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.55
|1887900
|69.72
|Equity
|Cigniti Tech.
|It - Services
|0.51
|493911
|65.38
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.51
|2637770
|64.92
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.46
|2629550
|59.23
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.45
|598050
|56.85
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.38
|106875
|49.11
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.33
|421782
|41.76
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.28
|4414500
|35.71
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|108325
|33.33
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.25
|1220067
|32.11
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.24
|1323000
|31.39
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.24
|2720250
|30.87
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.23
|1875300
|29.26
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.22
|28100
|28.46
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.22
|867000
|28.03
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.19
|2880000
|25.16
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.19
|169125
|24.19
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.19
|281250
|24.07
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|0.18
|49800
|23.23
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.14
|288802
|18.84
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.09
|26250
|12.53
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.08
|45250
|10.43
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.05
|42000
|7.10
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.04
|176850
|5.99
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.03
|8250
|4.99
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.02
|29400
|3.77
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.02
|312400
|3.70
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.01
|105300
|2.07
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.00
|3500
|0.77
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.60
|7500
|76.30
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.49
|73
|62.22
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.48
|62
|61.50
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.48
|65
|61.28
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.18
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.00
|750000
|0.37
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.56
|19256950
|197.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.18
|14648000
|149.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.04
|13000000
|131.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.01
|12641120
|127.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.32
|4003300
|41.19
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Wipro
|It - Software
|0.00
|-63000
|-0.02
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.00
|-6000
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-28600
|-0.08
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-73500
|-0.10
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|-68900
|-0.12
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-125000
|-0.13
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.00
|-51900
|-0.15
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Infosys
|It - Software
|0.00
|-86800
|-0.20
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.00
|-98000
|-0.22
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|-102550
|-0.23
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-100000
|-0.29
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.00
|-207500
|-0.33
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.00
|-371250
|-0.39
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|0.00
|-140000
|-0.42
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.00
|-83125
|-0.45
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|-312500
|-0.50
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|TCS
|It - Software
|0.00
|-131425
|-0.52
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.00
|-880000
|-0.59
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-165000
|-0.70
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.00
|-142500
|-0.80
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|NTPC
|Power
|0.00
|-1500000
|-0.89
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.00
|-750000
|-1.05
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.00
|-990000
|-1.09
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.00
|-195000
|-1.23
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|-0.01
|-750000
|-1.48
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.88
|5000
|237.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.48
|4000
|187.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|3000
|147.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|3000
|147.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.77
|2000
|98.32
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Money Market Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|8.51
|28776141
|1,074.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.88
|0
|867.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.08
|0
|137.20
