Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

13-Oct-2005

Fund Manager

Sankaran Naren

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1314.93

ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  153.01

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.18
6.15
-3.12
-8.71
11.07
18
30.29
15.12
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Concord Enviro1,99,333

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
TBO Tek20,144
Thangamayil Jew.6,816

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks7.69840056101.15
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.9845431078.70
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.8564128276.96
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.5446434072.91
EquityAxis BankBanks5.4069942971.03
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks4.9995318265.65
EquityNTPCPower4.60194456060.56
EquityInfosysIt - Software3.8830252051.05
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.7415566349.24
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.2927188343.31
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance3.0465778640.02
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.9735003039.08
EquityBajaj FinservFinance2.4817417532.61
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.479572932.58
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.0827746527.47
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.9818215726.05
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9228944225.37
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products1.847707824.21
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.798683123.60
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.265500016.57
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.2615500016.57
Foreign EquityComcast CorporationCable & Satellite1.195000015.67
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.112100014.68
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.0926140914.41
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance1.0819281114.27
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.0320861213.60
Foreign EquityVodafone Group Plc - SP ADRWireless Telecommunication Services0.9716733712.88
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software0.947894812.43
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.926400012.18
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.8417509811.08
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.75935149.89
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment0.731719869.65
EquityStar Health InsuInsurance0.702466759.25
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.69151259.15
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.661993338.78
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.564743637.39
EquityMedi Assist Ser.Insurance0.541583297.15
EquityJM FinancialFinance0.527501086.92
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.50664436.63
EquityCSB BankBanks0.492321606.56
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.48718596.31
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies0.471529956.22
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.432175165.72
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.40524235.32
EquityRoute MobileTelecom - Services0.37507334.97
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.371911604.95
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.35551864.62
EquityGujarat GasGas0.17604572.23
EquityYatra OnlineLeisure Services0.122376321.66
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.87011.51
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.7510000009.95
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.375000004.96
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-6.72088.42
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.470-19.43

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Sankaran Naren
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

