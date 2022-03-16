ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund Direct IDCW Othr
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund Direct IDCW Othr
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 18-Jan-2016
Fund Manager
: Ritesh Lunawat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7218.91
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund Direct IDCW Othr - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 194.081
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil - W.E.F.(May 19, 2012) no exit load shall be charged under the Scheme for all redemptions/switch outs.
ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund Direct IDCW Othr- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund Direct IDCW Othr- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
1.08
2.3
4.23
8.76
7.94
7.48
7.84
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund Direct IDCW Othr- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund Direct IDCW Othr- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|5.28
|3650
|367.84
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.76
|33000
|331.74
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.90
|20000
|202.19
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|2.88
|20000
|200.88
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.74
|19000
|191.18
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|2.23
|15500
|155.53
|NCD
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|2.15
|15000
|150.37
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.15
|15000
|150.20
|NCD
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|1.79
|12500
|125.28
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.79
|12500
|124.86
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.73
|12000
|120.88
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|1.44
|1000000000
|100.31
|NCD
|Motilal Osw.Home
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|100.26
|NCD
|Narayana Hrudaya
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|100.19
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|100.19
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.27
|8800
|88.83
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.22
|8500
|85.28
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|1.17
|1000000000
|82.01
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.09
|7500
|75.90
|NCD
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|1.08
|7500
|75.42
|NCD
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|1.07
|7500
|75.20
|NCD
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|1.07
|7500
|75.09
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.73
|5000
|50.86
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|50.49
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|50.33
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|50.31
|NCD
|Altius Telecom
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|50.28
|NCD
|AAVAS Financiers
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|50.24
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|50.24
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|50.17
|NCD
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|0.71
|5000
|50.02
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.71
|5000
|49.97
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.66
|47
|46.59
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.66
|435
|46.17
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.64
|420
|44.86
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.63
|420
|44.49
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.63
|420
|44.49
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.63
|48
|44.40
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.63
|55
|44.28
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.63
|420
|44.19
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.63
|420
|44.01
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.63
|420
|43.96
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.62
|420
|43.72
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.62
|420
|43.41
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.61
|405
|42.79
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.50
|3500
|35.17
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.50
|3500
|35.12
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.50
|3500
|35.01
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.50
|3500
|35.00
|NCD
|Jodhpur Wind
|-/-
|0.49
|350
|34.64
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.44
|3100
|31.23
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.41
|2900
|29.15
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.41
|2900
|29.10
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.36
|2500
|25.20
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.36
|2500
|25.16
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.28
|200
|19.75
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.07
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.04
|300
|3.03
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.01
|10
|1.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|25.91
|175405390
|1,804.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.89
|54446560
|549.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.11
|7509570
|77.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|82830
|0.85
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.79
|0
|55.46
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.87
|0
|-60.92
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement