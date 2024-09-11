ICICI Pru FMCG Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru FMCG Fund IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - FMCG
Launch Date
: 15-Feb-1999
Fund Manager
: Priyanka Khandelwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1720.32
ICICI Pru FMCG Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 84.23
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru FMCG Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru FMCG Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.25
4.05
-5.8
-16.85
0.61
11.18
17.49
15.86
|Category Avg
1.25
4.1
-5.7
-16.67
1.03
11.67
17.99
14.6
|Category Best
1.26
4.14
-5.6
-16.49
1.48
12.15
18.48
15.86
|Category Worst
1.24
4.05
-5.8
-16.85
0.58
11.19
17.5
13.35
ICICI Pru FMCG Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru FMCG Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|26.30
|11454691
|452.46
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|18.19
|1429047
|312.99
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|9.60
|754474
|165.20
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|5.25
|899274
|90.39
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|5.00
|893471
|86.10
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|4.91
|183950
|84.53
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|4.01
|1401410
|69.13
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|3.38
|299361
|58.26
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|2.49
|54538
|43.00
|Equity
|Amrutanjan Healt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.37
|706798
|40.83
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|2.30
|659519
|39.61
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.74
|233117
|29.94
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|1.13
|79437
|19.57
|Equity
|Honasa Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.81
|650547
|14.01
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.68
|480000
|11.81
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|0.63
|256692
|10.96
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.58
|190000
|10.06
|Equity
|Galaxy Surfact.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.45
|35966
|7.88
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|0.45
|5810
|7.86
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|0.44
|238731
|7.69
|Foreign Equity
|Estee Lauder Cos Inc
|Consumer Durables
|0.40
|11095
|6.97
|Equity
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|Industrial Products
|0.29
|105193
|4.99
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|1.55
|0
|26.73
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.05
|100000
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.24
|0
|141.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.36
|0
|-23.52
