ICICI Pru FMP Sr 85 10Years Plan I Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru FMP Sr 85 10Years Plan I Dir G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 12-Mar-2019
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 449.26
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 85 10Years Plan I Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.5721
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 85 10Years Plan I Dir G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 85 10Years Plan I Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.48
1.2
2.84
4
9.38
7.45
7.59
8.69
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 85 10Years Plan I Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 85 10Years Plan I Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN
|-/-
|19.89
|8570000
|90.06
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR
|-/-
|18.59
|8000000
|84.18
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|15.11
|6500000
|68.40
|Govt. Securities
|UTTARAKHAND
|-/-
|6.96
|3000000
|31.53
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA
|-/-
|4.39
|1900000
|19.91
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|3.48
|1500000
|15.76
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand
|-/-
|3.48
|1500000
|15.76
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA
|-/-
|2.55
|1100000
|11.54
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN
|-/-
|2.32
|1000000
|10.51
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|2.32
|1000000
|10.50
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT
|-/-
|2.32
|1000000
|10.50
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|2.30
|990000
|10.42
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT
|-/-
|2.07
|900000
|9.41
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|1.17
|518200
|5.32
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT
|-/-
|1.15
|500000
|5.24
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT
|-/-
|1.15
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|1.11
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.11
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA
|-/-
|1.06
|460000
|4.82
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand
|-/-
|0.80
|350000
|3.66
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|0.57
|250000
|2.60
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|0.56
|255300
|2.56
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN
|-/-
|0.46
|200000
|2.10
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL
|-/-
|0.23
|100000
|1.04
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT
|-/-
|0.11
|48300
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|Meghalaya
|-/-
|0.09
|40000
|0.42
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.93
|0
|17.82
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.58
|0
|2.65
