ICICI Pru FMP Sr 88 1303Days Plan S Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru FMP Sr 88 1303Days Plan S Reg IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 27-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 63.11
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 88 1303Days Plan S Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6774
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 88 1303Days Plan S Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 88 1303Days Plan S Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.85
2.12
3.63
8.1
-
-
7.82
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 88 1303Days Plan S Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru FMP Sr 88 1303Days Plan S Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|56.62
|3500000
|35.98
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|23.71
|1500000
|15.07
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana
|-/-
|4.80
|301000
|3.05
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|3.19
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|2.17
|137500
|1.38
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal
|-/-
|1.59
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.52
|105000
|0.97
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|1.19
|75000
|0.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.52
|0
|2.87
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.64
|0
|0.40
