ICICI Pru Gilt Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Gilt Fund G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 21-Jul-1999
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6355.81
ICICI Pru Gilt Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 101.3175
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Gilt Fund G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Gilt Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.73
2.31
3.28
4.74
9.45
7.85
7.31
9.45
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
ICICI Pru Gilt Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Gilt Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|49.88
|344566000
|3,558.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|19.04
|129038200
|1,358.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|13.57
|94096700
|968.20
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|3.05
|21496400
|218.03
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|2.57
|18000000
|183.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.14
|15000000
|153.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.53
|10567890
|109.52
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|1.19
|8288200
|85.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.06
|7500000
|75.71
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|1.03
|7321700
|74.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.71
|5000000
|51.01
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.37
|2599500
|26.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|845400
|8.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|409350
|4.15
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.44
|0
|174.67
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.17
|0
|83.99
