ICICI Pru Global Advantage Fund FOF Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Global Advantage Fund FOF Direct IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 16-Sep-2019
Fund Manager
: Sankaran Naren
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 340.36
ICICI Pru Global Advantage Fund FOF Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.24
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Upto 12 months from allotment: 1% of applicable NAV More than 12 months: Nil
ICICI Pru Global Advantage Fund FOF Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Global Advantage Fund FOF Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.21
-3.92
2.6
-2.47
17.91
8.12
11.27
9.8
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
ICICI Pru Global Advantage Fund FOF Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Global Advantage Fund FOF Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|31.73
|15400390
|108.01
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nip.Ind.HangSeng
|Capital Markets
|28.80
|2326477
|98.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Japan Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|18.14
|29161797
|61.75
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin Asian Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|17.29
|19183834
|58.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.14
|0
|14.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.13
|0
|-0.46
