ICICI Pru Global Stable Equity Fund FOF Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Global Stable Equity Fund FOF Reg G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 27-Aug-2013
Fund Manager
: Ritesh Lunawat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 113.43
ICICI Pru Global Stable Equity Fund FOF Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 26.91
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 3.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto 3 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period from 3 months upto 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 18 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Global Stable Equity Fund FOF Reg G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Global Stable Equity Fund FOF Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.14
-2.37
4.33
0.6
8.26
7.48
13.27
8.87
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
ICICI Pru Global Stable Equity Fund FOF Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Global Stable Equity Fund FOF Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Nordea 1 - Global Stable Equity Fund - Unhedged
|Mutual Fund
|99.47
|295428
|112.83
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.36
|0
|0.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.15
|0
|0.17
