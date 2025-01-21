ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 28-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Anand Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2230.92
ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.24
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out of upto 1 month from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 1 month from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.19
7.7
-3.19
-7.51
6.1
-
-
18.6
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.56
|1772327
|213.40
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|9.26
|653345
|206.70
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.34
|1075269
|186.27
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|7.46
|5345235
|166.47
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.81
|1058406
|107.48
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.68
|103202
|104.52
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.84
|371673
|85.73
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|3.54
|5757895
|78.99
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.30
|1070930
|73.76
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.04
|1461182
|67.93
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.50
|392346
|55.78
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.37
|19447
|53.05
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|2.32
|2611944
|51.77
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.78
|183186
|39.93
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.74
|262219
|38.92
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.66
|310017
|37.22
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|1.45
|381502
|32.51
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.27
|286558
|28.37
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.26
|154825
|28.15
|Equity
|La Opala RG
|Consumer Durables
|1.25
|1380968
|28.04
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.18
|156680
|26.47
|Equity
|Bajaj Electrical
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|430831
|25.99
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.07
|743495
|23.87
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.06
|476954
|23.69
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.05
|749689
|23.49
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.02
|259055
|22.77
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.94
|217255
|21.13
|Equity
|Nirlon
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.87
|398937
|19.53
|Equity
|PSP Projects
|Construction
|0.78
|282327
|17.52
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.74
|148327
|16.71
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.66
|233584
|14.84
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.65
|175295
|14.53
|Equity
|Universal Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.56
|251603
|12.56
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.47
|80231
|10.59
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.44
|111961
|9.96
|Equity
|Prince Pipes
|Industrial Products
|0.42
|332868
|9.54
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|0.37
|272267
|8.42
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|0.35
|380074
|7.86
|Equity
|Somany Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.32
|165704
|7.34
|Equity
|Repco Home Fin
|Finance
|0.24
|162950
|5.38
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.15
|38306
|3.55
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.94
|0
|21.11
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.26
|600000
|5.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|4.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.04
|100000
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.42
|0
|187.96
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.88
|0
|-86.78
