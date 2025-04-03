ICICI Pru Income Optimizer Fund FOF Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Income Optimizer Fund FOF Dir G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Dharmesh Kakkad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 263.11
ICICI Pru Income Optimizer Fund FOF Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 65.8252
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% If redeemed upto 365 days from the date of allotment Nil- If redeemed after 365 days from the date of allotment
ICICI Pru Income Optimizer Fund FOF Dir G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Income Optimizer Fund FOF Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.4
2.1
1.57
1.92
11.65
11.98
13.91
9.89
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
ICICI Pru Income Optimizer Fund FOF Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Income Optimizer Fund FOF Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|58.44
|24284437
|153.77
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Equity Savings Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|28.94
|33123018
|76.14
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund-Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|6.41
|18161560
|16.89
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|5.42
|913829
|14.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.65
|0
|1.72
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.11
|0
|0.29
