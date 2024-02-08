ICICI Pru India Equity FOF Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru India Equity FOF Direct IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 05-Feb-2020
Fund Manager
: Dharmesh Kakkad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 145.27
ICICI Pru India Equity FOF Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.9706
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out within 12 months from allotment: 1.00% of applicable NAV . If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months from allotment: Nil.
ICICI Pru India Equity FOF Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru India Equity FOF Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.17
5.97
-4.49
-8.94
9.22
19.73
31.43
23.49
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
ICICI Pru India Equity FOF Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru India Equity FOF Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|11.42
|1988440
|16.60
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|8.22
|1010810
|11.94
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|7.97
|5301339
|11.57
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru P.H.D Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|7.94
|3179290
|11.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Nifty infr
|Capital Markets
|7.48
|1374200
|10.86
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|6.81
|11645978
|9.89
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|6.02
|1722219
|8.74
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|5.77
|469098
|8.39
|Indian Mutual Funds
|DSP Natural Resources & New Energy - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|5.28
|886761
|7.67
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Technology Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|4.85
|341310
|7.05
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES
|Capital Markets
|4.77
|139700
|6.93
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Bank
|Capital Markets
|4.56
|1347889
|6.63
|Indian Mutual Funds
|PGIM India Large Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|4.38
|181975
|6.36
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|4.34
|718402
|6.31
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF
|Capital Markets
|4.17
|1130045
|6.06
|Indian Mutual Funds
|CPSE ETF
|Capital Markets
|2.88
|547726
|4.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.32
|0
|4.83
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.27
|0
|-0.39
