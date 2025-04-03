iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Ihab Dalwai

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

6886.49

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  193.32

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than one year from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.03
9.04
-4.45
-9.67
6.1
29.03
42.41
17.07
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
RHI Magnesita5,72,529

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction9.432052790649.47
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure4.182695324288.23
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products3.8998408268.49
EquityICICI BankBanks3.471990000239.61
EquityNTPCPower3.287260775226.13
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.081225000212.21
EquityNCCConstruction3.0512006117210.10
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.971709486205.15
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals2.824923662194.36
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.50635000172.58
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction2.431903566167.35
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.38366874164.26
EquityJM FinancialFinance2.3817763241163.93
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products2.254957792155.40
EquityO N G COil2.236835086153.96
EquityCESCPower2.1511337468148.28
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products2.05450770141.59
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.96724529135.65
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.802672608124.26
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products1.79503699123.83
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.711715608118.17
EquitySBI CardsFinance1.661364189114.42
EquityAxis BankBanks1.611096057111.31
EquityGujarat GasGas1.612998868111.06
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products1.56340670108.10
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.4443000099.18
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services1.42391597297.84
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.3559637193.64
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.35147400093.50
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.24291874085.73
EquityKSBIndustrial Products1.23137706984.96
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products1.2086247282.71
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.11560000076.83
EquityACCCement & Cement Products1.1041977676.33
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.0070000069.30
EquityPSP ProjectsConstruction0.91101894263.23
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.88162237661.00
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.72199953750.15
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.7252750550.14
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.7082427548.20
EquityIRB Infra.Devl.Construction0.651037531544.88
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.63183459843.53
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.59102017041.27
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products0.5924341841.12
EquityGMM PfaudlerIndustrial Manufacturing0.4830255133.49
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.4752119632.50
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.46364545031.81
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products0.4131908628.40
EquityHeidelberg Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.35128696124.76
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.3416031423.79
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products0.3257252922.42
EquityNHPC LtdPower0.31300000021.87
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.318883521.80
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.3050782320.97
EquityGuj Pipavav PortTransport Infrastructure0.30165643920.69
EquityUniversal CablesIndustrial Products0.2940330920.14
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services0.28332788419.92
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products0.2820000019.45
EquityRoute MobileTelecom - Services0.2618645418.27
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.2419993117.11
EquitySagar CementsCement & Cement Products0.1975315913.50
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.13200009.24
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.11561478.07
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.092376426.46
EquityRain IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.074060494.93
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.14010.05
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.77540000053.62
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.043000002.97
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.022000001.99
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.022000001.98
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.021500001.48
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.011000000.98
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.210359.13
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.290-20.09

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Ihab Dalwai
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

