ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Ihab Dalwai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6886.49
ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 44.62
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than one year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.04
9.04
-4.47
-9.67
6.08
29.02
42.39
17.02
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|9.43
|2052790
|649.47
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|4.18
|2695324
|288.23
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.89
|98408
|268.49
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.47
|1990000
|239.61
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.28
|7260775
|226.13
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.08
|1225000
|212.21
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|3.05
|12006117
|210.10
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.97
|1709486
|205.15
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.82
|4923662
|194.36
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.50
|635000
|172.58
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|2.43
|1903566
|167.35
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.38
|366874
|164.26
|Equity
|JM Financial
|Finance
|2.38
|17763241
|163.93
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.25
|4957792
|155.40
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.23
|6835086
|153.96
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|2.15
|11337468
|148.28
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|2.05
|450770
|141.59
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.96
|724529
|135.65
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.80
|2672608
|124.26
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|1.79
|503699
|123.83
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.71
|1715608
|118.17
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.66
|1364189
|114.42
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.61
|1096057
|111.31
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.61
|2998868
|111.06
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|1.56
|340670
|108.10
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.44
|430000
|99.18
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.42
|3915972
|97.84
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.35
|596371
|93.64
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.35
|1474000
|93.50
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.24
|2918740
|85.73
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|1377069
|84.96
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|1.20
|862472
|82.71
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.11
|5600000
|76.83
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.10
|419776
|76.33
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.00
|700000
|69.30
|Equity
|PSP Projects
|Construction
|0.91
|1018942
|63.23
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.88
|1622376
|61.00
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.72
|1999537
|50.15
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.72
|527505
|50.14
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.70
|824275
|48.20
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|0.65
|10375315
|44.88
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.63
|1834598
|43.53
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.59
|1020170
|41.27
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.59
|243418
|41.12
|Equity
|GMM Pfaudler
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.48
|302551
|33.49
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.47
|521196
|32.50
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.46
|3645450
|31.81
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.41
|319086
|28.40
|Equity
|Heidelberg Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.35
|1286961
|24.76
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.34
|160314
|23.79
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|572529
|22.42
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.31
|3000000
|21.87
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.31
|88835
|21.80
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.30
|507823
|20.97
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.30
|1656439
|20.69
|Equity
|Universal Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.29
|403309
|20.14
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.28
|3327884
|19.92
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.28
|200000
|19.45
|Equity
|Route Mobile
|Telecom - Services
|0.26
|186454
|18.27
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.24
|199931
|17.11
|Equity
|Sagar Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.19
|753159
|13.50
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.13
|20000
|9.24
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.11
|56147
|8.07
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.09
|237642
|6.46
|Equity
|Rain Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.07
|406049
|4.93
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.14
|0
|10.05
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.77
|5400000
|53.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.04
|300000
|2.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|1.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|1.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.02
|150000
|1.48
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.01
|100000
|0.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.21
|0
|359.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.29
|0
|-20.09
