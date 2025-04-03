iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Apr-2023

Fund Manager

Anish Tawakley

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5947.16

ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  17.04

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.05
6.57
-5.75
-10.32
11.08
-
-
31.73
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
H P C L10,57,185
Oil India6,65,000
Triveni Turbine2,87,714

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hitachi Energy33,971
GE Vernova T&D1,99,637
P I Industries65,438
PSP Projects3,13,348
Cyient DLM2,44,579

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks5.162552239307.31
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals3.48778957207.03
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.071523285182.80
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.81879065167.43
EquityAxis BankBanks2.801643473166.90
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.75137054163.72
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables2.551070464152.19
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.41900218143.42
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.41453093143.35
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.36895433140.60
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services2.311235408137.84
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.20755492130.88
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles2.19586877130.60
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower2.195199958130.44
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products2.141270374127.69
EquityInfosysIt - Software2.13751182126.77
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance2.082036719123.93
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software1.93246964115.23
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.83156152109.19
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.81317911108.21
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg1.77482968105.78
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.771616914105.48
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.72396591102.52
EquityNTPCPower1.64314080697.82
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.56106321493.20
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products1.5141154590.11
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.4016966683.73
EquityTrentRetailing1.3917157183.23
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.3930481382.84
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.3878087682.64
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.2616239075.08
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.1622611869.42
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.1524656968.92
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.1166475766.34
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.0613250063.25
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.0440613761.92
Foreign EquityMicrosoft CorpSystems Software1.031777261.66
Foreign EquityCognizant Tech SolutionsIt Consulting & Other Services0.998135559.25
Foreign EquityAmazon comInternet & Direct Marketing Retail0.993180058.99
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.9717438558.05
EquitySagility IndiaIt - Services0.941317513156.46
Foreign EquityOracle CorpSoftware0.943889156.44
Foreign EquityEpam Systems IncIt - Services0.862860351.53
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.84101979550.30
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.828999149.31
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance0.82254768349.19
EquityAstrazeneca PharPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.797052947.24
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.7812375546.55
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.74441466844.23
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.65329266439.04
EquityStar Health InsuInsurance0.5993777335.19
EquityKSBIndustrial Products0.5654037433.34
Foreign EquityAccenture PlcIt Consulting & Other Services0.541058132.22
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.5235535531.24
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.52105718531.05
EquityNHPC LtdPower0.50412849330.09
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies0.4261552525.04
EquityBajaj ElectricalConsumer Durables0.4140526224.45
EquityOil IndiaOil0.3866500022.78
EquityNetweb Technol.It - Services0.3614817021.54
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.3432799520.80
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.336446719.90
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.3344885419.79
EquityYatra OnlineLeisure Services0.24210032914.74
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment0.2328771413.98
EquityBata IndiaConsumer Durables0.0149700.60
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.37022.19
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.83500000049.65
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.48290000028.72
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.33200000019.83
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.011000000.99
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-6.390380.35
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.120-7.70

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Anish Tawakley
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

