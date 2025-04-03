ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Regular G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Apr-2023
Fund Manager
: Anish Tawakley
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5947.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.66
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.06
6.52
-5.98
-10.77
9.82
-
-
30.2
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Innovation Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.16
|2552239
|307.31
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.48
|778957
|207.03
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.07
|1523285
|182.80
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.81
|879065
|167.43
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.80
|1643473
|166.90
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.75
|137054
|163.72
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.55
|1070464
|152.19
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.41
|900218
|143.42
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.41
|453093
|143.35
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.36
|895433
|140.60
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|2.31
|1235408
|137.84
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.20
|755492
|130.88
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.19
|586877
|130.60
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.19
|5199958
|130.44
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.14
|1270374
|127.69
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|2.13
|751182
|126.77
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.08
|2036719
|123.93
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|1.93
|246964
|115.23
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.83
|156152
|109.19
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.81
|317911
|108.21
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|1.77
|482968
|105.78
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.77
|1616914
|105.48
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.72
|396591
|102.52
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.64
|3140806
|97.82
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.56
|1063214
|93.20
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.51
|411545
|90.11
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.40
|169666
|83.73
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.39
|171571
|83.23
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.39
|304813
|82.84
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.38
|780876
|82.64
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.26
|162390
|75.08
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.16
|226118
|69.42
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.15
|246569
|68.92
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.11
|664757
|66.34
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.06
|132500
|63.25
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.04
|406137
|61.92
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corp
|Systems Software
|1.03
|17772
|61.66
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Tech Solutions
|It Consulting & Other Services
|0.99
|81355
|59.25
|Foreign Equity
|Amazon com
|Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|0.99
|31800
|58.99
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.97
|174385
|58.05
|Equity
|Sagility India
|It - Services
|0.94
|13175131
|56.46
|Foreign Equity
|Oracle Corp
|Software
|0.94
|38891
|56.44
|Foreign Equity
|Epam Systems Inc
|It - Services
|0.86
|28603
|51.53
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.84
|1019795
|50.30
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.82
|89991
|49.31
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.82
|2547683
|49.19
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.79
|70529
|47.24
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.78
|123755
|46.55
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.74
|4414668
|44.23
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.65
|3292664
|39.04
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.59
|937773
|35.19
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|0.56
|540374
|33.34
|Foreign Equity
|Accenture Plc
|It Consulting & Other Services
|0.54
|10581
|32.22
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.52
|355355
|31.24
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.52
|1057185
|31.05
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.50
|4128493
|30.09
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.42
|615525
|25.04
|Equity
|Bajaj Electrical
|Consumer Durables
|0.41
|405262
|24.45
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.38
|665000
|22.78
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|It - Services
|0.36
|148170
|21.54
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.34
|327995
|20.80
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.33
|64467
|19.90
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.33
|448854
|19.79
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|0.24
|2100329
|14.74
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|0.23
|287714
|13.98
|Equity
|Bata India
|Consumer Durables
|0.01
|4970
|0.60
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|22.19
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.83
|5000000
|49.65
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.48
|2900000
|28.72
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.33
|2000000
|19.83
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.01
|100000
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.39
|0
|380.35
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.12
|0
|-7.70
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement