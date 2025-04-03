ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Ihab Dalwai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17818.19
ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1030.16
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 18 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.44
6.17
-1.97
-6.83
10.83
20.51
34.21
16.74
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|6.81
|1015953
|1,213.64
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|4.29
|48160282
|764.78
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.01
|5937195
|714.89
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.70
|7879904
|660.96
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|3.21
|3060516
|573.02
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.70
|1036928
|481.77
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.67
|2755200
|477.31
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.57
|1448818
|458.38
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.52
|1322966
|450.33
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.47
|4344811
|441.23
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.32
|102422
|414.97
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.30
|6500000
|411.41
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.27
|848074
|404.83
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|2.26
|85706569
|402.82
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.15
|141000
|384.70
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.97
|2937381
|352.51
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.89
|6841631
|337.90
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.68
|3039804
|300.97
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.68
|7598457
|299.94
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.48
|1567596
|264.56
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.48
|5177616
|264.47
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.47
|835139
|262.33
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.45
|580000
|259.68
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|1.45
|1328285
|258.50
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.32
|784616
|236.47
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.28
|3335750
|229.76
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.26
|7245000
|225.64
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.16
|2048569
|208.23
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.04
|1190270
|186.89
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.00
|2748070
|179.28
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.97
|2740269
|173.82
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.97
|953221
|173.34
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.96
|5839224
|171.52
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.89
|3249537
|158.75
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.88
|721608
|158.05
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.86
|2759664
|154.95
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.86
|4152680
|153.79
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.82
|6000000
|147.69
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.79
|1612020
|141.72
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.74
|2148137
|133.32
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|0.72
|2636635
|129.19
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.72
|578893
|128.83
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.70
|2062494
|125.50
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.63
|712788
|113.56
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|0.63
|719200
|113.27
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.63
|8235419
|112.98
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.63
|2997067
|112.47
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.61
|499086
|109.28
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.57
|380000
|103.28
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.56
|412217
|101.34
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.54
|5499691
|96.24
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|0.50
|608269
|90.50
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|0.48
|250000
|87.08
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.48
|2310946
|86.90
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.46
|3698250
|83.30
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.46
|491993
|83.19
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|0.46
|7859
|82.81
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.45
|572568
|81.90
|Equity
|G N F C
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.43
|1670926
|78.34
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.41
|2934927
|73.32
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|0.40
|275815
|72.14
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.40
|1445222
|71.29
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.38
|2207289
|69.18
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.38
|314911
|68.64
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.33
|1531779
|60.50
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.30
|880000
|54.88
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.30
|2070432
|54.49
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.29
|958670
|52.88
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.29
|312246
|52.75
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|0.28
|37893
|51.31
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.28
|5429102
|50.53
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.26
|1991796
|47.26
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|0.25
|2294011
|45.46
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.24
|286160
|44.43
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|0.22
|643729
|39.71
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.18
|169833
|33.37
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.17
|237094
|32.06
|Equity
|Pricol Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.17
|800067
|31.83
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.17
|620406
|30.82
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.16
|718059
|29.22
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.13
|284989
|24.39
|Equity
|Rain Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.12
|1900573
|23.10
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.12
|196965
|21.99
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.10
|3000000
|18.74
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.10
|70254
|18.67
|Equity
|Divgi Torq
|Auto Components
|0.10
|373010
|18.37
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|30.90
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.29
|5200000
|51.75
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.16
|2900000
|28.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.15
|2700000
|26.74
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.13
|2500000
|24.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.05
|950000
|9.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.58
|0
|995.48
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.84
|0
|-,150.51
