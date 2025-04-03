iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Ihab Dalwai

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

17818.19

ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1030.16

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 18 months from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.44
6.17
-1.97
-6.83
10.83
20.51
34.21
16.74
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
TCS2,50,000
MRF7,859
Dr Reddy's Labs1,96,965
Pidilite Inds.70,254

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
3M India10,375
Sapphire Foods8,68,541
Union Bank (I)20,00,000
ITC Hotels1,53,177

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles6.8110159531,213.64
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing4.2948160282764.78
EquityICICI BankBanks4.015937195714.89
EquitySBI CardsFinance3.707879904660.96
EquityBajaj FinservFinance3.213060516573.02
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.701036928481.77
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.672755200477.31
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.571448818458.38
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.521322966450.33
EquityAxis BankBanks2.474344811441.23
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels2.32102422414.97
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals2.306500000411.41
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.27848074404.83
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components2.2685706569402.82
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products2.15141000384.70
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.972937381352.51
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.896841631337.90
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.683039804300.97
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.687598457299.94
EquityInfosysIt - Software1.481567596264.56
EquityIndian BankBanks1.485177616264.47
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products1.47835139262.33
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.45580000259.68
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages1.451328285258.50
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.32784616236.47
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.283335750229.76
EquityNTPCPower1.267245000225.64
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.162048569208.23
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.041190270186.89
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.002748070179.28
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.972740269173.82
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.97953221173.34
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.965839224171.52
EquityBerger PaintsConsumer Durables0.893249537158.75
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg0.88721608158.05
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment0.862759664154.95
EquityGujarat GasGas0.864152680153.79
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & Other Products0.826000000147.69
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.791612020141.72
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.742148137133.32
EquityRategain TravelIt - Software0.722636635129.19
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.72578893128.83
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.702062494125.50
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.63712788113.56
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software0.63719200113.27
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.638235419112.98
EquityStar Health InsuInsurance0.632997067112.47
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.61499086109.28
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.57380000103.28
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.56412217101.34
EquityNCCConstruction0.54549969196.24
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software0.5060826990.50
EquityTCSIt - Software0.4825000087.08
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.48231094686.90
EquityO N G COil0.46369825083.30
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.4649199383.19
EquityMRFAuto Components0.46785982.81
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.4557256881.90
EquityG N F CChemicals & Petrochemicals0.43167092678.34
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.41293492773.32
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components0.4027581572.14
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.40144522271.29
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.38220728969.18
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.3831491168.64
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg0.33153177960.50
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.3088000054.88
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.30207043254.49
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.2995867052.88
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products0.2931224652.75
EquityP & G HygienePersonal Products0.283789351.31
EquityZee EntertainmenEntertainment0.28542910250.53
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.26199179647.26
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables0.25229401145.46
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2428616044.43
EquityKSBIndustrial Products0.2264372939.71
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.1816983333.37
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.1723709432.06
EquityPricol LtdAuto Components0.1780006731.83
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.1762040630.82
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies0.1671805929.22
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.1328498924.39
EquityRain IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.12190057323.10
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1219696521.99
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.10300000018.74
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.107025418.67
EquityDivgi TorqAuto Components0.1037301018.37
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.17030.90
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.29520000051.75
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.16290000028.76
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.15270000026.74
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.13250000024.82
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.059500009.40
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.580995.48
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.840-,150.51

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Ihab Dalwai
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

