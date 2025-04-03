iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Darshil Dedhia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

55112.4

ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  100.1388

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.24
0.81
1.94
3.71
7.49
7.06
5.63
6.98
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.024894840

ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

99

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.516400639.76
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.23100099.74
NCDS I D B I-/-0.2190089.92
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-9.334000000003,949.99
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-5.832500000002,466.47
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-5.24450002,216.83
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-3.52300001,489.24
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.501500000001,483.04
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-3.15270001,335.70
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-3.05260001,291.20
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.92250001,236.71
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.49212001,053.71
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.0918000887.75
Certificate of DepositsRBL Bank-/-2.0918000887.43
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.9216500814.77
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.8616000787.40
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.6514000697.84
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.6369540000690.11
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.5113000641.14
Certificate of DepositsKarur Vysya Bank-/-1.3912000591.67
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.3912000590.57
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.1710000497.36
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.1710000495.90
Commercial PaperCan Fin Homes-/-1.1610000494.30
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.1610000493.93
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.1610000493.84
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.1610000493.75
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.1610000493.47
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.1610000492.99
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.1610000492.45
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-1.1610000492.30
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.059000446.87
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.0143000000427.78
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.938000396.63
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.938000394.42
Commercial PaperSundaram Home-/-0.938000393.98
Certificate of DepositsKarur Vysya Bank-/-0.938000393.90
Certificate of DepositsRBL Bank-/-0.938000393.86
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.938000393.62
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.877500371.80
Commercial PaperTata Realty-/-0.837200354.91
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.817000345.34
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.817000344.77
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.706000296.98
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.706000296.70
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.706000296.41
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.696000295.86
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.696000295.85
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-0.696000295.84
Certificate of DepositsDCB Bank-/-0.696000295.81
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.696000295.62
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.696000295.28
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.696000295.23
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.645500271.60
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.645500271.11
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.585000249.24
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.585000249.20
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.585000249.19
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.585000248.89
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.585000248.38
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.585000248.17
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.585000248.14
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.585000248.03
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.585000247.80
Commercial PaperMindspace Busine-/-0.585000247.79
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.585000247.48
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-0.585000247.35
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.585000247.31
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.585000247.29
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.585000246.88
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.534500224.27
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.524500222.41
Commercial PaperTata Housing-/-0.524500221.80
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.524500221.69
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.474000198.88
Commercial PaperCan Fin Homes-/-0.474000198.78
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.464000198.74
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-0.464000198.67
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.464000198.55
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.464000198.27
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.464000198.23
Commercial PaperTata Projects-/-0.464000198.06
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.464000197.75
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.464000197.53
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.464000197.44
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.464000197.33
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.464000197.25
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-0.464000197.18
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.464000196.93
Commercial PaperCESC-/-0.464000196.85
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.464000196.81
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.464000196.78
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.403500172.71
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.403500172.68
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.353000149.36
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.353000149.27
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.353000149.22
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.353000148.92
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.353000148.91
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.353000148.91
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-0.353000148.88
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.353000148.85
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-0.353000148.56
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-0.353000148.17
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.353000148.07
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.353000148.05
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.353000148.04
Commercial PaperMinda Corp-/-0.343000147.70
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.343000147.69
Commercial PaperNexus Select-/-0.292500124.00
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.292500123.10
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.292500123.01
Commercial PaperGodrej Consumer-/-0.23200099.30
Commercial PaperGodrej Housing-/-0.23200099.25
Commercial PaperSRF-/-0.23200099.12
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.23200099.01
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.23200099.01
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.23200098.92
Commercial PaperBOBCARD LTD-/-0.23200098.83
Commercial PaperSEIL Energy Indi-/-0.23200098.72
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.23200098.56
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.23200098.53
Commercial PaperTata Housing-/-0.23200098.44
Commercial PaperMinda Corp-/-0.23200098.41
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.23200098.38
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.23200098.34
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.17150074.49
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.17150073.81
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.11100049.61
Commercial PaperBOBCARD LTD-/-0.11100049.43
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.11100049.42
Commercial PaperChola. Sec.-/-0.11100049.28
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.11100049.27
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.11100049.20
Commercial PaperHSBC Investdirec-/-0.11100049.20
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.00766000.76
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.560237.29
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--19.180-8,113.85

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Darshil Dedhia
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

