ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 55112.4
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 100.3078
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.75
1.88
3.67
7.62
6.81
5.51
6.86
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 99
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.51
|6400
|639.76
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.23
|1000
|99.74
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.21
|900
|89.92
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|9.33
|400000000
|3,949.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.83
|250000000
|2,466.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|5.24
|45000
|2,216.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|3.52
|30000
|1,489.24
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.50
|150000000
|1,483.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.15
|27000
|1,335.70
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.05
|26000
|1,291.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.92
|25000
|1,236.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.49
|21200
|1,053.71
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.09
|18000
|887.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|RBL Bank
|-/-
|2.09
|18000
|887.43
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.92
|16500
|814.77
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.86
|16000
|787.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.65
|14000
|697.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.63
|69540000
|690.11
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.51
|13000
|641.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|1.39
|12000
|591.67
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.39
|12000
|590.57
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.17
|10000
|497.36
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.17
|10000
|495.90
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|494.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|493.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|493.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|493.75
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|493.47
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|492.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|492.45
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|492.30
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.05
|9000
|446.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.01
|43000000
|427.78
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.93
|8000
|396.63
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.93
|8000
|394.42
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.93
|8000
|393.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|8000
|393.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|RBL Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|8000
|393.86
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.93
|8000
|393.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|7500
|371.80
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.83
|7200
|354.91
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.81
|7000
|345.34
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.81
|7000
|344.77
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.70
|6000
|296.98
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.70
|6000
|296.70
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|6000
|296.41
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.69
|6000
|295.86
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.69
|6000
|295.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.69
|6000
|295.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|DCB Bank
|-/-
|0.69
|6000
|295.81
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.69
|6000
|295.62
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.69
|6000
|295.28
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.69
|6000
|295.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|5500
|271.60
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.64
|5500
|271.11
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|249.24
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|249.20
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|249.19
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|248.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|248.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|248.17
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|248.14
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|248.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|247.80
|Commercial Paper
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|247.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|247.48
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|247.35
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|247.31
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|247.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|246.88
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.53
|4500
|224.27
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.52
|4500
|222.41
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.52
|4500
|221.80
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.52
|4500
|221.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.47
|4000
|198.88
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.47
|4000
|198.78
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|198.74
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|198.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|198.55
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|198.27
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|198.23
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|198.06
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|197.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|197.53
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|197.44
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|197.33
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|197.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|197.18
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|196.93
|Commercial Paper
|CESC
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|196.85
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|196.81
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|196.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.40
|3500
|172.71
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.40
|3500
|172.68
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|149.36
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|149.27
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|149.22
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.92
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.91
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.91
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.88
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.85
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.56
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.17
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.07
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.04
|Commercial Paper
|Minda Corp
|-/-
|0.34
|3000
|147.70
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.34
|3000
|147.69
|Commercial Paper
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.29
|2500
|124.00
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.29
|2500
|123.10
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.29
|2500
|123.01
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|99.30
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Housing
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|99.25
|Commercial Paper
|SRF
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|99.12
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|99.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|99.01
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.92
|Commercial Paper
|BOBCARD LTD
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.83
|Commercial Paper
|SEIL Energy Indi
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.72
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.56
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.53
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.44
|Commercial Paper
|Minda Corp
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.41
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.38
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.34
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|74.49
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|73.81
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.61
|Commercial Paper
|BOBCARD LTD
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.43
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.42
|Commercial Paper
|Chola. Sec.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.28
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.27
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.20
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.20
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.00
|76600
|0.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.56
|0
|237.29
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-19.18
|0
|-8,113.85
