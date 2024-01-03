ICICI Pru Liquid Fund UR Investor Education
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Liquid Fund UR Investor Education
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Jun-2019
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 55112.4
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund UR Investor Education - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund UR Investor Education- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund UR Investor Education- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund UR Investor Education- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Liquid Fund UR Investor Education- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.15
|6400
|638.64
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.18
|1000
|99.52
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.16
|900
|89.80
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.13
|7500
|74.99
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|7.14
|400000000
|3,938.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.35
|37000
|1,848.61
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.71
|30000
|1,497.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|2.69
|30000
|1,482.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.68
|150000000
|1,478.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.41
|27000
|1,329.63
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.33
|26000
|1,285.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.23
|25000
|1,231.09
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.07
|115500000
|1,144.11
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.00
|111076600
|1,103.16
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.97
|109500000
|1,088.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|21200
|1,049.37
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.80
|100000000
|991.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|19000
|948.02
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.60
|18000
|883.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|RBL Bank
|-/-
|1.60
|18000
|883.46
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.47
|16500
|811.30
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.36
|15000
|749.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.36
|15000
|749.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.26
|14000
|695.32
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.24
|69540000
|687.99
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.15
|13000
|638.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|12000
|589.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.90
|10000
|499.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|10000
|499.24
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.90
|10000
|499.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|10000
|498.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|10000
|498.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|10000
|498.21
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.89
|10000
|495.49
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.89
|10000
|493.74
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.89
|10000
|492.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.89
|10000
|491.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.89
|10000
|491.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.89
|10000
|491.58
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.89
|10000
|491.30
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.89
|10000
|490.85
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.81
|9000
|449.81
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.80
|9000
|444.97
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.71
|8000
|394.92
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.71
|8000
|392.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|7500
|370.16
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.64
|7200
|353.37
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.63
|7000
|349.64
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.62
|7000
|343.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.54
|6000
|299.88
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.54
|6000
|299.87
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.54
|6000
|299.75
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.53
|6000
|295.65
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.53
|6000
|295.38
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.53
|6000
|295.14
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.53
|6000
|294.56
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.53
|6000
|294.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.53
|6000
|294.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|DCB Bank
|-/-
|0.53
|6000
|294.49
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.53
|6000
|294.27
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.49
|5500
|274.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.49
|5500
|270.43
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.48
|5500
|269.90
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.45
|5000
|249.79
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.45
|5000
|249.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.45
|5000
|249.12
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.45
|5000
|248.31
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.45
|5000
|248.28
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.45
|5000
|248.23
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|247.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|247.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|247.12
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|247.08
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|246.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|246.73
|Commercial Paper
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|246.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|246.37
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|246.22
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|246.17
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|246.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|5000
|245.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.40
|4500
|224.20
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.40
|4500
|223.42
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.40
|4500
|221.42
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.40
|4500
|220.84
|Commercial Paper
|SRF
|-/-
|0.36
|4000
|199.84
|Commercial Paper
|Apollo Tyres
|-/-
|0.36
|4000
|199.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|198.12
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|197.96
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|197.90
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|197.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|197.69
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|197.42
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|197.37
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|197.20
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|196.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|196.68
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|196.60
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|196.47
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|196.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.35
|4000
|196.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.31
|3500
|171.94
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.31
|3500
|171.94
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.27
|3000
|149.93
|Commercial Paper
|SEIL Energy Indi
|-/-
|0.27
|3000
|149.70
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.27
|3000
|148.77
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|148.67
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|148.58
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|148.28
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|148.28
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|148.28
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|148.25
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|148.22
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|147.90
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|147.46
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|147.44
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|147.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|147.39
|Commercial Paper
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.22
|2500
|123.47
|Commercial Paper
|Minda Corp
|-/-
|0.18
|2000
|99.96
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.18
|2000
|99.91
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.18
|2000
|99.89
|Commercial Paper
|JK Tyre & Indust
|-/-
|0.18
|2000
|99.83
|Commercial Paper
|JK Tyre & Indust
|-/-
|0.18
|2000
|99.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|2000
|99.64
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|98.88
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Housing
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|98.82
|Commercial Paper
|SRF
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|98.68
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|98.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|98.57
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|98.50
|Commercial Paper
|BOBCARD LTD
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|98.39
|Commercial Paper
|SEIL Energy Indi
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|98.29
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|98.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|0.16
|1800
|89.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.13
|1500
|74.94
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.13
|1500
|74.19
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|49.40
|Commercial Paper
|BOBCARD LTD
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|49.21
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|49.20
|Commercial Paper
|Chola. Sec.
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|49.06
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|49.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.87
|0
|1,033.15
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.26
|0
|144.61
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.71
|0
|-1,494.19
