ICICI Pru Long Term Bond Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Long Term Bond Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Apr-2003
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1207.05
ICICI Pru Long Term Bond Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.4993
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Long Term Bond Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Long Term Bond Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.99
3.16
3.87
5.12
10.86
7.48
5.97
7.41
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru Long Term Bond Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Long Term Bond Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|4.97
|536
|53.57
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.76
|5000
|51.31
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.71
|500
|50.83
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.34
|2500
|25.30
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.94
|1000
|10.18
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.05
|6
|0.61
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.01
|1
|0.10
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|36.82
|37701500
|396.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.54
|10063500
|102.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.27
|9603830
|99.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.81
|7000000
|73.38
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|4.66
|4960700
|50.31
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|3.78
|4000000
|40.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.31
|3500000
|35.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.36
|2500000
|25.50
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.54
|577700
|5.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.83
|0
|30.49
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.95
|0
|21.08
