ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q

ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Manish Banthia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5690.26

ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.5577

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out within 3 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 3 years from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.55
1.6
2.89
4.82
9.38
7.79
7.77
8.58
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
07-Jan-20251.9040

ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Nexus Select4,41,884

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDVedanta-/-2.9917000170.36
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-2.6615000151.63
NCDOberoi Realty-/-2.6415000150.36
NCDTata Projects-/-2.6415000150.12
NCDMacrotech Devel.-/-2.1912500125.04
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-1.98110112.74
NCDSK Finance-/-1.9211000109.40
NCDTorrent Power-/-1.8710500106.85
NCDPipeline Infra-/-1.789900101.26
NCDNirma-/-1.7710000100.67
NCDG R Infraproject-/-1.7610000100.08
NCDIIFL Home Fin.-/-1.751000099.99
NCDSEIL Energy Indi-/-1.751000099.88
NCDJhajjar Power-/-1.579089.66
NCDOriental Nagpur-/-1.44823782.02
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-1.43800081.65
NCDERIS Lifescience-/-1.33750075.60
NCDERIS Lifescience-/-1.32750075.50
NCD360 One Prime-/-1.32750075.11
NCDIndostar Capital-/-1.32750075.04
NCDAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-1.31750074.92
NCDIIFL Home Fin.-/-1.31750074.91
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-1.277072.64
NCDJhajjar Power-/-1.056059.95
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.97550055.44
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.905051.28
NCDAltius Telecom-/-0.88500050.28
NCDKalpataru Proj.-/-0.88500050.26
NCDAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.88500050.14
NCD360 One Prime-/-0.8850000050.12
NCDJM Fin. Ass. Re.-/-0.88500050.11
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.88500050.07
NCDJM Fin. Ass. Re.-/-0.88500050.04
NCDBharat Sanchar-/-0.8751049.97
NCDHampi Expressway-/-0.87500049.69
NCDAptus Value Hou.-/-0.87500049.66
NCDG R Infraproject-/-0.8649048.98
NCDAAVAS Financiers-/-0.7945045.37
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-0.70400040.20
NCDAptus Value Hou.-/-0.69400039.67
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.6638037.95
NCDSIS-/-0.65375037.40
NCDOriental Nagpur-/-0.54309430.82
NCDOriental Nagpur-/-0.52300029.83
NCDAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.44250025.16
NCDGE Shipping Co-/-0.4425025.10
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.44250025.03
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.44250025.03
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.44250025.01
NCDJM Financial Pro-/-0.44250025.01
NCDOriental Nagpur-/-0.43250024.95
NCDOriental Nagpur-/-0.43250024.92
NCDDME Development-/-0.3116517.62
NCDDME Development-/-0.3016517.51
NCDDME Development-/-0.3016517.48
NCDDME Development-/-0.3016517.47
NCDDME Development-/-0.3016517.43
NCDDME Development-/-0.3016517.36
NCDDME Development-/-0.3016517.29
NCDDME Development-/-0.3016517.27
NCDDME Development-/-0.3016517.17
NCDDME Development-/-0.3016517.05
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.26150015.07
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.26150015.05
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.26150015.00
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.26150015.00
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.26150014.98
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.03202.11
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.0050.52
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-20.731141566501,178.78
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-3.9421301500224.20
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.71400000040.84
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-0.35200000020.36
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-0.29165360016.77
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh-/-0.24138140014.20
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka-/-0.23133120013.47
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.063707003.76
Govt. Securitieswest bengal-/-0.052888002.96
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.052818002.87
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.032006502.07
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.690153.26
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.55031.70

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Manish Banthia
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

