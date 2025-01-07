ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 26-Jul-2010
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5690.26
ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.9625
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
1.54
2.74
4.52
9.14
7.22
7.13
7.96
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Medium Term Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|2.99
|17000
|170.36
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|2.66
|15000
|151.63
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|2.64
|15000
|150.36
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|2.64
|15000
|150.12
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|2.19
|12500
|125.04
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|1.98
|110
|112.74
|NCD
|SK Finance
|-/-
|1.92
|11000
|109.40
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|1.87
|10500
|106.85
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.78
|9900
|101.26
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|1.77
|10000
|100.67
|NCD
|G R Infraproject
|-/-
|1.76
|10000
|100.08
|NCD
|IIFL Home Fin.
|-/-
|1.75
|10000
|99.99
|NCD
|SEIL Energy Indi
|-/-
|1.75
|10000
|99.88
|NCD
|Jhajjar Power
|-/-
|1.57
|90
|89.66
|NCD
|Oriental Nagpur
|-/-
|1.44
|8237
|82.02
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|1.43
|8000
|81.65
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.33
|7500
|75.60
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.32
|7500
|75.50
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|1.32
|7500
|75.11
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.32
|7500
|75.04
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|1.31
|7500
|74.92
|NCD
|IIFL Home Fin.
|-/-
|1.31
|7500
|74.91
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|1.27
|70
|72.64
|NCD
|Jhajjar Power
|-/-
|1.05
|60
|59.95
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.97
|5500
|55.44
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.90
|50
|51.28
|NCD
|Altius Telecom
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|50.28
|NCD
|Kalpataru Proj.
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|50.14
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.88
|500000
|50.12
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|50.11
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|50.07
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|50.04
|NCD
|Bharat Sanchar
|-/-
|0.87
|510
|49.97
|NCD
|Hampi Expressway
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|49.69
|NCD
|Aptus Value Hou.
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|49.66
|NCD
|G R Infraproject
|-/-
|0.86
|490
|48.98
|NCD
|AAVAS Financiers
|-/-
|0.79
|450
|45.37
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.70
|4000
|40.20
|NCD
|Aptus Value Hou.
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|39.67
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.66
|380
|37.95
|NCD
|SIS
|-/-
|0.65
|3750
|37.40
|NCD
|Oriental Nagpur
|-/-
|0.54
|3094
|30.82
|NCD
|Oriental Nagpur
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|29.83
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.16
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.44
|250
|25.10
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|Oriental Nagpur
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|Oriental Nagpur
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|24.92
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.31
|165
|17.62
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|165
|17.51
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|165
|17.48
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|165
|17.47
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|165
|17.43
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|165
|17.36
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|165
|17.29
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|165
|17.27
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|165
|17.17
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|165
|17.05
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.26
|1500
|15.07
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.26
|1500
|15.05
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.26
|1500
|15.00
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.26
|1500
|15.00
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.26
|1500
|14.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|20
|2.11
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.00
|5
|0.52
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|20.73
|114156650
|1,178.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.94
|21301500
|224.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.71
|4000000
|40.84
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.35
|2000000
|20.36
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.29
|1653600
|16.77
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|0.24
|1381400
|14.20
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|0.23
|1331200
|13.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|370700
|3.76
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.05
|288800
|2.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|281800
|2.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|200650
|2.07
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.69
|0
|153.26
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.55
|0
|31.70
