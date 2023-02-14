ICICI Pru MNC Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru MNC Fund IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 28-May-2019
Fund Manager
: Roshan Chutkey
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1540.16
ICICI Pru MNC Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.43
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of upto twelve months from the date of allotment Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of more than twelve months from the date of allotment
ICICI Pru MNC Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru MNC Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.78
3.45
-9.21
-15.7
2.45
11.39
26.67
17.81
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru MNC Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru MNC Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|9.52
|122766
|146.65
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|9.21
|647833
|141.89
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.50
|532472
|84.83
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.41
|338737
|52.59
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|3.36
|236979
|51.89
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.12
|1220842
|48.19
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|3.08
|244126
|47.51
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.74
|244573
|42.30
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.72
|90728
|41.94
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.70
|90515
|41.59
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|2.61
|616316
|40.20
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|2.46
|28002
|37.92
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.40
|422933
|37.07
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|2.39
|117589
|36.93
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|2.28
|935049
|35.16
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|2.09
|652358
|32.22
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.09
|118514
|32.21
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.90
|173990
|29.36
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.90
|333831
|29.34
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.79
|145140
|27.64
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.65
|62873
|25.46
|Equity
|Pearl Global Ind
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.57
|180452
|24.21
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.56
|7945
|24.14
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.50
|206973
|23.10
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|1.45
|909000
|22.37
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Tech Solutions
|It Consulting & Other Services
|1.38
|29255
|21.30
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.38
|336605
|21.30
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.33
|193736
|20.50
|Equity
|EPL Ltd
|Industrial Products
|1.32
|1042002
|20.40
|Equity
|FDC
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.20
|486581
|18.58
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.17
|140771
|18.08
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.14
|57769
|17.68
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|1.00
|48561
|15.41
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.99
|62279
|15.34
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.98
|306879
|15.13
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.98
|40923
|15.10
|Equity
|Tatva Chintan
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.75
|167937
|11.61
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.73
|290941
|11.39
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.70
|268762
|10.87
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.66
|100648
|10.23
|Equity
|Bata India
|Consumer Durables
|0.64
|81369
|9.93
|Equity
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|Petroleum Products
|0.60
|84661
|9.29
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.59
|98246
|9.11
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.40
|37996
|6.24
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.28
|8592
|4.32
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|0.20
|455181
|3.19
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.14
|102481
|2.18
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.10
|36050
|1.67
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|1.06
|0
|16.35
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.06
|100000
|0.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.03
|50000
|0.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.08
|0
|78.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.11
|0
|-1.78
