ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25881.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 100.8406
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
0.62
1.76
3.61
7.5
6.92
6.07
7.23
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|0.60
|14500000
|146.54
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT
|-/-
|0.58
|14000000
|141.46
|Govt. Securities
|Odisha
|-/-
|0.52
|12500000
|126.75
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal
|-/-
|0.39
|9500000
|96.35
|Govt. Securities
|Assam
|-/-
|0.31
|7500000
|76.07
|Govt. Securities
|uttar pradesh
|-/-
|0.21
|5100000
|51.67
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|0.20
|5000000
|50.56
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|0.16
|4000000
|40.46
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|0.16
|4000000
|40.42
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA
|-/-
|0.14
|3500000
|35.39
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL
|-/-
|0.12
|3000000
|30.38
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|7.79
|200000000
|1,885.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.83
|24500
|1,168.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.91
|20000
|947.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.89
|20000
|942.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.54
|18000
|858.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|3.15
|16000
|762.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.93
|15000
|708.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|2.92
|15000
|707.10
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.89
|15000
|701.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.63
|13500
|636.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.54
|13000
|615.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.31
|12000
|561.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.19
|11000
|530.06
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|2.02
|10500
|489.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.96
|10000
|476.33
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.95
|50000000
|472.14
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|1.95
|10000
|471.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.94
|50000000
|470.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.94
|10000
|469.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.93
|10000
|467.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.77
|9000
|428.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.35
|7000
|327.81
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|1.31
|6600
|317.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.27
|6500
|309.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.19
|6000
|289.05
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.18
|6000
|287.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|6000
|286.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|6000
|286.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|6000
|283.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.16
|6000
|282.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|6000
|282.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|6000
|282.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.16
|6000
|280.94
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.15
|6000
|280.48
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|1.15
|6000
|279.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.07
|5500
|261.06
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.96
|5000
|234.01
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.96
|5000
|233.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.96
|5000
|233.54
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.96
|5000
|232.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|4000
|190.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|4000
|190.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.78
|4000
|189.29
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.78
|4000
|188.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.77
|4000
|187.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.77
|4000
|187.71
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.77
|4000
|187.40
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.77
|4000
|186.77
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.77
|4000
|186.60
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.77
|4000
|186.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.59
|3000
|142.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.59
|3000
|142.68
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.58
|3000
|141.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|3000
|141.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.58
|3000
|141.77
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.58
|3000
|141.69
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|3000
|141.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|3000
|141.40
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.58
|3000
|141.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|3000
|141.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.57
|3000
|140.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.48
|2500
|117.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.48
|2500
|117.22
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.39
|2000
|95.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|2000
|94.99
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.39
|2000
|94.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.39
|2000
|94.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.39
|2000
|94.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|2000
|94.41
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.39
|2000
|94.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|94.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|94.21
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|94.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|94.04
|Commercial Paper
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|93.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|93.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|93.69
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|93.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|93.39
|Commercial Paper
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|93.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|47.67
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|47.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|47.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|47.15
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|47.11
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|47.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|47.08
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|47.07
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|47.01
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|46.67
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|46.61
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|46.61
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|46.47
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.03
|0
|975.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-15.00
|0
|-3,628.80
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement