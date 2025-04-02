iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W

ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Manish Banthia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

25881.7

ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  100.8406

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
0.62
1.76
3.61
7.5
6.92
6.07
7.23
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
02-Apr-20250.47530

ICICI Pru Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU-/-0.6014500000146.54
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT-/-0.5814000000141.46
Govt. SecuritiesOdisha-/-0.5212500000126.75
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal-/-0.39950000096.35
Govt. SecuritiesAssam-/-0.31750000076.07
Govt. Securitiesuttar pradesh-/-0.21510000051.67
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA-/-0.20500000050.56
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu-/-0.16400000040.46
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh-/-0.16400000040.42
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA-/-0.14350000035.39
Govt. SecuritiesWEST BENGAL-/-0.12300000030.38
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-7.792000000001,885.35
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-4.83245001,168.46
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-3.9120000947.30
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-3.8920000942.58
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-3.5418000858.25
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-3.1516000762.84
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-2.9315000708.62
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-2.9215000707.10
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-2.8915000701.13
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.6313500636.88
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.5413000615.63
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.3112000561.04
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.1911000530.06
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-2.0210500489.59
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.9610000476.33
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.9550000000472.14
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-1.9510000471.96
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.9450000000470.97
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.9410000469.26
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.9310000467.26
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.779000428.60
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.357000327.81
Commercial PaperMankind Pharma-/-1.316600317.08
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.276500309.52
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.196000289.05
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-1.186000287.46
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.186000286.16
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.186000286.02
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.176000283.14
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.166000282.88
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.166000282.80
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.166000282.63
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.166000280.94
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.156000280.48
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-1.156000279.96
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.075500261.06
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.965000234.01
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.965000233.70
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.965000233.54
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.965000232.80
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.784000190.27
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.784000190.24
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.784000189.29
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.784000188.85
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.774000187.72
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.774000187.71
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.774000187.40
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.774000186.77
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.774000186.60
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.774000186.32
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.593000142.70
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.593000142.68
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.583000141.82
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.583000141.80
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.583000141.77
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.583000141.69
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.583000141.63
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.583000141.40
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.583000141.35
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.583000141.35
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.573000140.11
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.482500117.97
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.482500117.22
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.39200095.41
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.39200094.99
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.39200094.91
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.39200094.75
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.39200094.61
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.39200094.41
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.39200094.38
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.38200094.25
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.38200094.21
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.38200094.20
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.38200094.04
Commercial PaperSMFG India-/-0.38200093.99
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.38200093.74
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.38200093.69
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.38200093.66
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.38200093.39
Commercial PaperMahindra Rural-/-0.38200093.35
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.19100047.67
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.19100047.58
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.19100047.53
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.19100047.15
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.19100047.11
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.19100047.08
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.19100047.08
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.19100047.07
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.19100047.01
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.19100046.67
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.19100046.61
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.19100046.61
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.19100046.47
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.030975.69
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--15.000-3,628.80

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Manish Banthia
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

