ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Sankaran Naren

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

52257.08

ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  787.2216

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 12 months from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.27
4.37
2.47
-0.67
12.98
18.69
29.27
16.84
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Britannia Inds.55,889
Atul12,649

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Ipca Labs.3,55,550
Swiggy5,10,982
M & M Fin. Serv.94,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks4.29186568002,246.46
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles4.0717817992,128.51
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.51106072991,837.60
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.07134104861,609.39
EquitySBI CardsFinance2.71169426261,421.14
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.3739212591,240.62
EquityNTPCPower2.30386044231,202.33
EquityAxis BankBanks1.789185509932.83
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.732022945905.73
EquityInfosysIt - Software1.715314405896.91
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.662557978870.72
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.664645716869.81
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.655520120866.76
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.464805532765.64
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.451597990762.81
EquityO N G COil1.3531481440709.11
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.199090691626.16
EquityTCSIt - Software1.161743908607.44
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.971098274510.28
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg0.9212247655483.78
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg0.902149034470.69
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.892464400468.96
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.867156757453.98
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.857342290446.77
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.842598710439.42
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.8131026649425.68
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.74141945387.28
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.731771684386.18
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.731722593383.36
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.732005067381.89
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software0.692301380362.47
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.689097440359.12
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.67414338353.44
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.672467016352.90
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.663532809349.78
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.6621841306346.83
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.645296426335.23
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.625299282328.89
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.6110862371319.08
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software0.531890221281.23
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.511178038271.73
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components0.4853789785252.81
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.442094769233.88
EquityWiproIt - Software0.448351738231.88
EquityGujarat GasGas0.415902431218.59
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.361059242192.62
EquityNCCConstruction0.3610943117191.50
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.357912858187.77
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.3515783300187.17
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.35939895182.91
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.342071623182.12
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.342771624180.82
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.33800000175.17
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.312219880164.38
EquityG N F CChemicals & Petrochemicals0.293313816155.36
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.293286179152.79
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.27460909144.78
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.273821354143.70
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.264493005140.83
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.263796851140.23
EquityIndian BankBanks0.242556678130.59
EquityFederal BankBanks0.216355000112.87
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.212254373111.20
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.21446925109.88
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.21780000109.78
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & Other Products0.18400000098.46
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.18432189195.98
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.17187600093.21
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment0.17158847089.19
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.15267500080.90
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.1584628280.45
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.1260000066.94
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.1059016953.34
EquityZee EntertainmenEntertainment0.09556336951.78
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.09126453251.16
EquityStar Health InsuInsurance0.09133927850.26
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.07156205341.11
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products0.0611464936.38
EquityD B CorpMedia0.06176745135.85
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.0617256633.90
EquityRategain TravelIt - Software0.0667353033.00
Foreign EquityCognizant Tech SolutionsIt Consulting & Other Services0.053700026.94
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.045588925.68
EquityHeidelberg Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.04121670523.41
EquityEnt.NetworkEntertainment0.04159369422.59
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.014978358.15
EquityAtulChemicals & Petrochemicals0.01126496.71
EquityBerger PaintsConsumer Durables0.00469322.29
EquityM & MAutomobiles8.641750.04
Debt Investments
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.4825000252.00
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.3417500178.04
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.331750000000175.26
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.31166162.38
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.2815000151.04
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.2815000150.74
Debt - OtherCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.2712500141.39
NCDS I D B I-/-0.2413000129.55
Debt - OtherSamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.2318590122.57
NCDYes Bank-/-0.221205118.04
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.22155117.31
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.1910000100.78
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.1910000100.29
NCDBamboo Hotels &-/-0.191000099.56
NCDVedanta-/-0.191000099.56
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.158082.42
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.14780078.06
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.149177.57
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.147877.37
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.148176.36
NCDOberoi Realty-/-0.14750075.12
NCDH U D C O-/-0.14750075.09
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.14750074.81
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.147974.57
NCDAptus Value Hou.-/-0.14750074.34
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.1475073.85
NCD360 One Prime-/-0.12650064.97
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1265063.71
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.10550054.74
NCDJM Finan. Credit-/-0.09500050.41
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-0.09500050.31
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.09500050.18
NCDCanara Bank-/-0.0950049.99
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.09500049.93
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.0635035.14
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.0635035.04
NCDSBFC Finance-/-0.05300029.82
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.04250025.06
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.0425024.94
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.0425024.77
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.03200020.01
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.03200019.97
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.02150015.01
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.02150015.01
NCDMacrotech Devel.-/-0.02130413.04
NCDTyger Capital-/-0.02125012.49
NCDTyger Capital-/-0.02125012.49
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.9247007980483.48
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.8845205600463.16
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.17894113091.32
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.510271.50
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionEicher MotorsAutomobiles-6.96-8750-0.03
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.00-16275-0.05
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionBajaj FinanceFinance0.00-14875-0.14
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.00-250000-0.23
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionBajaj FinservFinance0.00-135500-0.25
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.00-100000-0.27
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionB P C LPetroleum Products0.00-900000-0.31
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionIndusInd BankBanks0.00-250000-0.32
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionSBI Life InsuranInsurance0.00-187500-0.34
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.00-380000-0.38
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionIndusInd BankBanks0.00-250000-0.39
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.00-550000-0.41
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionAxis BankBanks0.00-468750-0.50
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.00-560000-0.53
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionTata SteelFerrous Metals0.00-2750000-0.64
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.00-50000-0.72
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionTata SteelFerrous Metals0.00-2750000-0.74
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHDFC BankBanks0.00-550000-1.19
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionBajaj FinservFinance0.00-500000-1.22
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.00-1120000-1.46
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.0455000000547.42
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.9550200000498.49
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.2915600000154.51
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.2815250000151.23
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.263000140.06
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.222500116.67
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.2111200000110.66
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.17200093.88
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.17200093.73
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.17200093.44
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.17200093.38
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.12640000063.47
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.09520000051.63
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.09500000049.95
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-0.09100049.87
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.09480000047.48
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.08100046.93
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.08100046.68
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.0667533.68
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.04250000024.67
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.04225000022.28
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pr. SilverMutual Fund3.241796919831,693.23
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Gold ETFMutual Fund3.162245908821,651.86
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.4002,824.54
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-4.7702,494.56
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-1.900996.98
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.270-,143.36

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Sankaran Naren
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

