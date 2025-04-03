ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sankaran Naren
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 52257.08
ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 787.2216
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 12 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
4.37
2.47
-0.67
12.98
18.69
29.27
16.84
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.29
|18656800
|2,246.46
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.07
|1781799
|2,128.51
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.51
|10607299
|1,837.60
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.07
|13410486
|1,609.39
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.71
|16942626
|1,421.14
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.37
|3921259
|1,240.62
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.30
|38604423
|1,202.33
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.78
|9185509
|932.83
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.73
|2022945
|905.73
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.71
|5314405
|896.91
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.66
|2557978
|870.72
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.66
|4645716
|869.81
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.65
|5520120
|866.76
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.46
|4805532
|765.64
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.45
|1597990
|762.81
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.35
|31481440
|709.11
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.19
|9090691
|626.16
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|1.16
|1743908
|607.44
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.97
|1098274
|510.28
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.92
|12247655
|483.78
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.90
|2149034
|470.69
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.89
|2464400
|468.96
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.86
|7156757
|453.98
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.85
|7342290
|446.77
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.84
|2598710
|439.42
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.81
|31026649
|425.68
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.74
|141945
|387.28
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.73
|1771684
|386.18
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.73
|1722593
|383.36
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.73
|2005067
|381.89
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|0.69
|2301380
|362.47
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.68
|9097440
|359.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.67
|414338
|353.44
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.67
|2467016
|352.90
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.66
|3532809
|349.78
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.66
|21841306
|346.83
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.64
|5296426
|335.23
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.62
|5299282
|328.89
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.61
|10862371
|319.08
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|0.53
|1890221
|281.23
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.51
|1178038
|271.73
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|0.48
|53789785
|252.81
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|2094769
|233.88
|Equity
|Wipro
|It - Software
|0.44
|8351738
|231.88
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.41
|5902431
|218.59
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.36
|1059242
|192.62
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.36
|10943117
|191.50
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.35
|7912858
|187.77
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.35
|15783300
|187.17
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.35
|939895
|182.91
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.34
|2071623
|182.12
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.34
|2771624
|180.82
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.33
|800000
|175.17
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.31
|2219880
|164.38
|Equity
|G N F C
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.29
|3313816
|155.36
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.29
|3286179
|152.79
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.27
|460909
|144.78
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.27
|3821354
|143.70
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.26
|4493005
|140.83
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.26
|3796851
|140.23
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.24
|2556678
|130.59
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.21
|6355000
|112.87
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.21
|2254373
|111.20
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.21
|446925
|109.88
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.21
|780000
|109.78
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.18
|4000000
|98.46
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.18
|4321891
|95.98
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.17
|1876000
|93.21
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.17
|1588470
|89.19
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.15
|2675000
|80.90
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.15
|846282
|80.45
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.12
|600000
|66.94
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.10
|590169
|53.34
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.09
|5563369
|51.78
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.09
|1264532
|51.16
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.09
|1339278
|50.26
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.07
|1562053
|41.11
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|0.06
|114649
|36.38
|Equity
|D B Corp
|Media
|0.06
|1767451
|35.85
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.06
|172566
|33.90
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|0.06
|673530
|33.00
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Tech Solutions
|It Consulting & Other Services
|0.05
|37000
|26.94
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.04
|55889
|25.68
|Equity
|Heidelberg Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.04
|1216705
|23.41
|Equity
|Ent.Network
|Entertainment
|0.04
|1593694
|22.59
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.01
|497835
|8.15
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.01
|12649
|6.71
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|46932
|2.29
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|8.64
|175
|0.04
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.48
|25000
|252.00
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.34
|17500
|178.04
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.33
|1750000000
|175.26
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.31
|166
|162.38
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.28
|15000
|151.04
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.28
|15000
|150.74
|Debt - Other
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.27
|12500
|141.39
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.24
|13000
|129.55
|Debt - Other
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.23
|18590
|122.57
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.22
|1205
|118.04
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.22
|155
|117.31
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.19
|10000
|100.78
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.19
|10000
|100.29
|NCD
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|0.19
|10000
|99.56
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.19
|10000
|99.56
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.15
|80
|82.42
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.14
|7800
|78.06
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.14
|91
|77.57
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.14
|78
|77.37
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.14
|81
|76.36
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|0.14
|7500
|75.12
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.14
|7500
|75.09
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.14
|7500
|74.81
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.14
|79
|74.57
|NCD
|Aptus Value Hou.
|-/-
|0.14
|7500
|74.34
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.14
|750
|73.85
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.12
|6500
|64.97
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|650
|63.71
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.10
|5500
|54.74
|NCD
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|0.09
|5000
|50.41
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.09
|5000
|50.31
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.09
|5000
|50.18
|NCD
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|49.99
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|5000
|49.93
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.06
|350
|35.14
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.06
|350
|35.04
|NCD
|SBFC Finance
|-/-
|0.05
|3000
|29.82
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.04
|2500
|25.06
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.04
|250
|24.94
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.04
|250
|24.77
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.03
|2000
|20.01
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.03
|2000
|19.97
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.02
|1500
|15.01
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.02
|1500
|15.01
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|0.02
|1304
|13.04
|NCD
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|0.02
|1250
|12.49
|NCD
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|0.02
|1250
|12.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.92
|47007980
|483.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.88
|45205600
|463.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.17
|8941130
|91.32
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|271.50
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|-6.96
|-8750
|-0.03
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.00
|-16275
|-0.05
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.00
|-14875
|-0.14
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.00
|-250000
|-0.23
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.00
|-135500
|-0.25
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|-100000
|-0.27
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.00
|-900000
|-0.31
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-250000
|-0.32
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.00
|-187500
|-0.34
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.00
|-380000
|-0.38
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-250000
|-0.39
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.00
|-550000
|-0.41
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-468750
|-0.50
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|-560000
|-0.53
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|-2750000
|-0.64
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.00
|-50000
|-0.72
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|-2750000
|-0.74
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-550000
|-1.19
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.00
|-500000
|-1.22
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|-1120000
|-1.46
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.04
|55000000
|547.42
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.95
|50200000
|498.49
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.29
|15600000
|154.51
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.28
|15250000
|151.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|140.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.22
|2500
|116.67
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.21
|11200000
|110.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|93.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|93.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|93.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|93.38
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.12
|6400000
|63.47
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.09
|5200000
|51.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.09
|5000000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.09
|4800000
|47.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|46.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|46.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.06
|675
|33.68
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.04
|2500000
|24.67
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.04
|2250000
|22.28
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pr. Silver
|Mutual Fund
|3.24
|179691983
|1,693.23
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|Mutual Fund
|3.16
|224590882
|1,651.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.40
|0
|2,824.54
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|4.77
|0
|2,494.56
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.90
|0
|996.98
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.27
|0
|-,143.36
