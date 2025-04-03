ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 22-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 397.64
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.2721
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.8
3.49
-16.21
-24.61
-11.5
-
-
17.62
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.98
|151455
|23.78
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|5.39
|127010
|21.43
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.29
|81382
|21.03
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|5.27
|140886
|20.96
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.27
|131561
|20.96
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|5.04
|127439
|20.07
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.02
|36491
|19.99
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.95
|886643
|19.69
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.70
|13413
|18.69
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|It - Software
|4.51
|33876
|17.96
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.20
|233713
|16.73
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.18
|34287
|16.63
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.87
|626073
|15.41
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.62
|20639
|14.43
|Equity
|Coforge
|It - Software
|3.43
|18564
|13.66
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.33
|28647
|13.27
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.12
|85020
|12.44
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.72
|274604
|10.84
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.60
|54440
|10.36
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.15
|66736
|8.57
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|475391
|8.44
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.07
|17888
|8.27
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.76
|53131
|7.01
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.59
|137276
|6.34
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|20373
|6.00
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|It - Software
|1.49
|7654
|5.94
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.40
|471915
|5.59
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.23
|68504
|4.89
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.13
|1693
|4.49
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.91
|105889
|3.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.99
|0
|3.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.98
|0
|-3.92
