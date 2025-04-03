ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 22-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 430.96
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.8851
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.81
3.3
-16.42
-24.79
-12.02
-
-
16.11
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.97
|164080
|25.76
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|5.38
|137594
|23.22
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.29
|88197
|22.79
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|5.26
|152635
|22.70
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.26
|142528
|22.70
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|5.04
|138076
|21.74
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.02
|39541
|21.66
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.95
|960652
|21.33
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.70
|14547
|20.27
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|It - Software
|4.51
|36712
|19.47
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.20
|253195
|18.13
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.18
|37152
|18.02
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.87
|678319
|16.70
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.62
|22361
|15.63
|Equity
|Coforge
|It - Software
|3.43
|20115
|14.80
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.33
|31055
|14.39
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.12
|92114
|13.48
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.72
|297494
|11.74
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.60
|58957
|11.22
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.15
|72283
|9.28
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|515057
|9.14
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.08
|19401
|8.97
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.76
|57538
|7.59
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.59
|148705
|6.87
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|22083
|6.51
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|It - Software
|1.49
|8292
|6.43
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.40
|511294
|6.06
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.23
|74182
|5.30
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.12
|1834
|4.86
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.91
|114706
|3.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.52
|0
|2.26
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.49
|0
|-2.14
