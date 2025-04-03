ICICI Pru Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 ETF FOF Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 ETF FOF Direct IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 01-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 814.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 ETF FOF Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.1188
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: IF units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units (the limit) purchased or switched within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil 1.00% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 ETF FOF Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
5.27
-8.61
-18.03
-4.62
14.39
-
10.24
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
ICICI Pru Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Alpha
|Capital Markets
|99.95
|334763683
|813.81
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.72
|0
|5.91
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.68
|0
|-5.53
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement