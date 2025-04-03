ICICI Pru Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 ETF FOF G

Exit Load %

: IF units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units (the limit) purchased or switched within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil 1.00% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.