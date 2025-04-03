ICICI Pru Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 10-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 519.12
ICICI Pru Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.7357
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.03
7.2
1.11
-0.64
8.98
12.06
-
13.36
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
ICICI Pru Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|28.99
|868879
|150.52
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|24.77
|1068306
|128.63
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.89
|270054
|51.38
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.60
|439643
|44.64
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.73
|582648
|40.13
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.91
|257562
|25.50
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.26
|954216
|16.94
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.75
|726402
|14.31
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.71
|2413467
|14.09
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.38
|218458
|12.35
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.26
|1342668
|11.73
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.04
|1312838
|10.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.69
|0
|3.62
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.04
|0
|-5.40
