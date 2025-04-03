ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 20-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 535.57
ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 56.8115
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1
5.86
-6.46
-15.91
1.59
15.26
-
12.63
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|30.54
|4141993
|163.60
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|20.13
|492455
|107.86
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|8.12
|198660
|43.49
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|6.49
|360864
|34.77
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|6.04
|743063
|32.40
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|5.60
|65366
|30.03
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|3.92
|163621
|21.01
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|3.91
|208801
|20.98
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|3.37
|73416
|18.09
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|3.27
|292331
|17.55
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|3.01
|327563
|16.15
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.67
|43301
|8.97
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|1.51
|41697
|8.11
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|1.32
|5241
|7.09
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.52
|63610
|2.82
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.47
|0
|2.53
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
