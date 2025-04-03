ICICI Pru Nifty G Sec Dec 2030 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty G Sec Dec 2030 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 04-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 986.56
ICICI Pru Nifty G Sec Dec 2030 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.4088
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty G Sec Dec 2030 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty G Sec Dec 2030 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.63
1.75
3.15
4.79
10.12
-
-
9.09
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
ICICI Pru Nifty G Sec Dec 2030 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty G Sec Dec 2030 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|54.38
|48538700
|540.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|18.69
|16564500
|185.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.04
|6687000
|70.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.75
|6369500
|67.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.96
|5100000
|49.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.92
|3000000
|29.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.99
|2041000
|19.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.51
|0
|24.98
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.73
|0
|7.27
