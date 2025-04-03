ICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETF
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 06-May-2021
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 120.58
ICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 141.1755
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETF- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
8.68
-6.91
-5.11
14.56
18.44
-
14.72
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
ICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|21.78
|164834
|26.26
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.79
|83939
|11.81
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|9.19
|113323
|11.08
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.81
|19391
|10.62
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.62
|93134
|10.39
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|7.75
|15459
|9.35
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.81
|36807
|7.01
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.74
|42650
|4.51
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.50
|14337
|4.22
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.12
|8105
|3.76
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.77
|38163
|3.34
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.62
|60035
|3.16
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.43
|22978
|2.93
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.32
|20708
|2.80
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|795
|2.41
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.72
|68644
|2.07
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.49
|27573
|1.79
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.09
|5705
|1.31
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|22090
|1.02
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.52
|3962
|0.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|-0.02
