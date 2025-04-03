ICICI Pru Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 28-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 460.6
ICICI Pru Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0227
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.31
-7.5
-20.04
-15.91
0.95
-
-
7.26
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
ICICI Pru Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|29.05
|792956
|133.82
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|22.58
|298610
|104.01
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|10.57
|309311
|48.71
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|9.92
|307207
|45.70
|Equity
|Wipro
|It - Software
|8.26
|1370353
|38.04
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|It - Software
|5.87
|51006
|27.05
|Equity
|Coforge
|It - Software
|5.14
|32208
|23.71
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|4.53
|44761
|20.88
|Equity
|Mphasis
|It - Software
|2.66
|54706
|12.29
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|It - Services
|1.30
|13271
|6.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|1.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.15
|0
|-0.71
