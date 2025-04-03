ICICI Pru Nifty Metal ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty Metal ETF
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 01-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 128.93
ICICI Pru Nifty Metal ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.0102
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty Metal ETF- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty Metal ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
8.23
3.05
-11.23
-
-
-
1.77
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
ICICI Pru Nifty Metal ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty Metal ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|19.57
|1839763
|25.24
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|15.88
|322752
|20.47
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|15.71
|213067
|20.25
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|11.52
|376365
|14.85
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|8.98
|55275
|11.58
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|5.59
|84234
|7.21
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|4.48
|40141
|5.77
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|3.71
|766254
|4.78
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|3.28
|72335
|4.23
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.73
|198811
|3.53
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|2.61
|320492
|3.36
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.00
|66107
|2.58
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|1.65
|28966
|2.13
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.14
|72761
|1.47
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|5752
|1.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
