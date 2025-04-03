ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 10-Jun-2010
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6083.29
ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 55.3662
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested upto 7 days from the date of allotment. Nil - about 7 days from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.52
9.41
-8.79
-16.53
0.81
14.59
25.09
12.27
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|7.52
|20601693
|457.56
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.29
|582909
|260.98
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.39
|377356
|206.80
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|3.32
|9750660
|202.43
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.26
|5037637
|198.86
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.86
|564368
|174.28
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.85
|1241642
|173.92
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.85
|3980543
|173.57
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.79
|5016405
|170.15
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.67
|232422
|162.52
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.58
|4320791
|157.40
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.54
|696940
|155.10
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.45
|439514
|149.60
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|2.44
|128463
|148.68
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.19
|3706567
|133.54
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|2.10
|274837
|128.23
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.07
|11132569
|126.34
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.05
|8025329
|125.22
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.99
|456819
|121.41
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.99
|262377
|121.31
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.98
|1904187
|121.02
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.97
|709859
|120.03
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.85
|876399
|112.56
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.84
|1118371
|112.41
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|1.83
|2335614
|111.86
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.79
|5535575
|109.08
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.79
|39932
|108.95
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.75
|751176
|106.80
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.70
|8759921
|103.88
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.58
|1127486
|96.52
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|1.53
|827294
|93.55
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.52
|1994105
|92.71
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.46
|10231756
|89.41
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.42
|1754641
|86.55
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.35
|279013
|82.25
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|1.33
|10004449
|80.93
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.26
|155582
|76.78
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.20
|1585724
|73.59
|Equity
|Adani Green
|Power
|1.15
|909588
|70.43
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.14
|1074103
|69.91
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.12
|9391185
|68.46
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.12
|3814283
|68.34
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.12
|25715
|68.25
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.07
|742688
|65.10
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|1.05
|5733822
|64.27
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.05
|1158810
|63.92
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.98
|895128
|60.05
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|0.97
|5302835
|59.61
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.80
|658714
|48.77
|Equity
|Adani Total Gas
|Gas
|0.75
|822822
|45.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.54
|0
|33.40
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.49
|0
|-30.08
