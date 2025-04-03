iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

10-Jun-2010

Fund Manager

Nishit Patel

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

6083.29

ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  55.3662

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.25% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested upto 7 days from the date of allotment. Nil - about 7 days from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.52
9.41
-8.79
-16.53
0.81
14.59
25.09
12.27
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityZomato LtdRetailing7.5220601693457.56
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services4.29582909260.98
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.39377356206.80
EquityJio FinancialFinance3.329750660202.43
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals3.265037637198.86
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.86564368174.28
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.851241642173.92
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.853980543173.57
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.795016405170.15
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.67232422162.52
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.584320791157.40
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles2.54696940155.10
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.45439514149.60
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance2.44128463148.68
EquityREC LtdFinance2.193706567133.54
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software2.10274837128.23
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products2.0711132569126.34
EquityGAIL (India)Gas2.058025329125.22
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.99456819121.41
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.99262377121.31
EquityDLFRealty1.981904187121.02
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.97709859120.03
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.85876399112.56
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products1.841118371112.41
EquityAdani PowerPower1.832335614111.86
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.795535575109.08
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.7939932108.95
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.75751176106.80
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.708759921103.88
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.58112748696.52
EquityMacrotech Devel.Realty1.5382729493.55
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.52199410592.71
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks1.461023175689.41
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.42175464186.55
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.3527901382.25
EquityCanara BankBanks1.331000444980.93
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.2615558276.78
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.20158572473.59
EquityAdani GreenPower1.1590958870.43
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.14107410369.91
EquityNHPC LtdPower1.12939118568.46
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.12381428368.34
EquityBoschAuto Components1.122571568.25
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0774268865.10
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks1.05573382264.27
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.05115881063.92
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.9889512860.05
EquityI R F CFinance0.97530283559.61
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.8065871448.77
EquityAdani Total GasGas0.7582282245.84
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.54033.40
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.490-30.08

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Nishit Patel
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

