ICICI Pru Nifty Pharma Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty Pharma Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 25-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 75.06
ICICI Pru Nifty Pharma Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.2865
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty Pharma Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty Pharma Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.68
7.68
-7.84
-7.8
11.18
-
-
23.57
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
ICICI Pru Nifty Pharma Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty Pharma Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|24.66
|116198
|18.51
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|11.09
|59168
|8.32
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.97
|13669
|7.49
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.76
|65651
|7.32
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.58
|25953
|4.94
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.23
|30072
|3.18
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.96
|10100
|2.97
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.53
|5704
|2.65
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.40
|11172
|2.55
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.14
|26912
|2.35
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.97
|42339
|2.23
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.75
|16196
|2.07
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.63
|14599
|1.97
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.26
|559
|1.69
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.95
|48413
|1.46
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.76
|8549
|1.32
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.68
|7684
|1.26
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.49
|4517
|1.12
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.98
|9614
|0.74
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.95
|15572
|0.71
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.71
|0
|0.53
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.56
|0
|-0.42
