ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Dec 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Dec 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW A
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 985.42
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Dec 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.266
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Dec 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW A- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Dec 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.68
1.17
2.84
4.23
9.23
-
-
8.59
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Dec 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW A- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Dec 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|18.69
|17607000
|183.59
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|17.87
|16885000
|175.60
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana
|-/-
|9.64
|9000000
|94.71
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala
|-/-
|5.82
|5460000
|57.24
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|5.38
|5000000
|52.85
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|3.71
|3500000
|36.49
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|3.34
|3100000
|32.81
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|3.20
|3000000
|31.44
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|3.17
|2960000
|31.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|2.68
|2500000
|26.40
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|2.49
|2359800
|24.54
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|2.31
|2186400
|22.72
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA
|-/-
|2.14
|2000000
|21.06
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|1.61
|1528800
|15.90
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|1.60
|1500000
|15.80
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|1.59
|1500000
|15.63
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|1.38
|1300000
|13.61
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|1.07
|1000000
|10.57
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|1.07
|1000000
|10.54
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|1.07
|1000000
|10.53
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|1.05
|1000000
|10.39
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|1.03
|1000000
|10.19
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.00
|1000000
|9.91
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.53
|500000
|5.27
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT
|-/-
|0.53
|500000
|5.26
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab
|-/-
|0.53
|500000
|5.24
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.53
|500000
|5.24
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN
|-/-
|0.53
|500000
|5.24
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.53
|500000
|5.24
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.50
|500000
|4.98
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.21
|200000
|2.10
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.10
|100000
|1.05
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA
|-/-
|0.10
|100000
|1.05
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh
|-/-
|0.05
|50000
|0.52
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|0.05
|50000
|0.52
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.02
|23000
|0.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.96
|0
|19.29
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.72
|0
|7.13
