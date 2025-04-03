ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW A
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 05-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 245.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8295
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW A- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.28
0.84
2.11
3.67
8.16
-
-
7.63
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW A- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|14.91
|3700000
|36.80
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|10.28
|2500000
|25.39
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|10.22
|2500000
|25.23
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|8.33
|2000000
|20.56
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala
|-/-
|6.17
|1500000
|15.23
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh
|-/-
|6.17
|1500000
|15.22
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|5.32
|1292500
|13.12
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA
|-/-
|4.11
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|-/-
|4.10
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab
|-/-
|4.10
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|4.09
|1000000
|10.09
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|2.09
|510000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|2.05
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA
|-/-
|2.05
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|2.04
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh
|-/-
|2.04
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala
|-/-
|2.04
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|2.04
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|1.23
|300000
|3.03
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.86
|211700
|2.13
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal
|-/-
|0.61
|150000
|1.52
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|0.41
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.40
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|0.06
|15000
|0.15
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.77
|0
|6.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.39
|0
|3.44
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement