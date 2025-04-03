ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW A
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1763.31
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1118
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW A- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.07
2.49
3.98
8.76
6.42
-
6.52
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW A- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|22.89
|39897000
|402.28
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|11.93
|20772870
|209.61
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|8.04
|14000000
|141.31
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|5.77
|10000000
|101.46
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya pradesh
|-/-
|4.33
|7500000
|76.15
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|4.03
|7000000
|70.93
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|3.36
|6000000
|59.16
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|2.98
|5197400
|52.50
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|2.91
|4917000
|51.12
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana
|-/-
|2.35
|4100000
|41.44
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|2.13
|3700000
|37.56
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|2.11
|3667000
|37.23
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal
|-/-
|2.00
|3500000
|35.31
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|1.86
|3310500
|32.68
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar
|-/-
|1.73
|3000000
|30.42
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|1.49
|2599600
|26.27
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|1.19
|2076160
|20.92
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|1.15
|2000000
|20.28
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|1.14
|1983000
|20.07
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh
|-/-
|1.09
|1900000
|19.15
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT
|-/-
|1.02
|1766400
|17.93
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN
|-/-
|0.87
|1500000
|15.42
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|0.86
|1500000
|15.22
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala
|-/-
|0.85
|1500000
|14.99
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala
|-/-
|0.80
|1395100
|14.08
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA
|-/-
|0.76
|1333000
|13.39
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana
|-/-
|0.67
|1167000
|11.83
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana
|-/-
|0.65
|1135000
|11.49
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|0.61
|1073320
|10.84
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.58
|1000000
|10.19
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|0.57
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh
|-/-
|0.57
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|0.57
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|0.57
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.57
|1000000
|10.08
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana
|-/-
|0.57
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|Assam
|-/-
|0.40
|700000
|7.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.34
|600000
|6.05
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|0.34
|600000
|6.05
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|0.28
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.28
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh
|-/-
|0.17
|310100
|3.13
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana
|-/-
|0.11
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|0.11
|200000
|2.01
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.10
|175000
|1.77
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|0.09
|167000
|1.73
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|0.09
|167000
|1.69
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|0.08
|150000
|1.51
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil nadu
|-/-
|0.05
|100000
|1.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.96
|0
|16.90
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.78
|0
|13.84
