ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Dir G

ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Dir G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

30-Sep-2024

Fund Manager

Nishit Patel

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

76.04

ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.1125

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.08
12.4
-1.13
-
-
-
-
-8.87
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals5.77692794.39
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals5.593103454.25
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels5.471126724.16
EquityO N G COil5.371813104.08
EquityNTPCPower5.331301644.05
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products4.94162873.75
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals4.91945993.73
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks4.85536133.69
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products4.713159973.58
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower4.631403773.52
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products4.591473613.49
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance4.50940273.42
EquityShriram FinanceFinance4.40542943.35
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products4.011038853.05
EquityBank of BarodaBanks3.661414302.78
EquityREC LtdFinance3.08650972.34
EquityGAIL (India)Gas3.031479092.30
EquityCanara BankBanks2.952776262.24
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks2.251531731.71
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks2.241956011.70
EquityFederal BankBanks2.20943581.67
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.90228621.44
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining1.491815431.13
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.48399661.13
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals1.431035541.08
EquityIndian BankBanks1.36203671.04
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance1.18182030.90
EquityBank of IndiaBanks1.15921640.87
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.70283030.53
EquityTata ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.6058980.45
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.4300.32
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.340-0.26

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Nishit Patel
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

