ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 30-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 76.04
ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.0872
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
12.35
-1.27
-
-
-
-
-9.12
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|5.77
|69279
|4.39
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|5.59
|310345
|4.25
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|5.47
|112672
|4.16
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|5.37
|181310
|4.08
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.33
|130164
|4.05
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.94
|16287
|3.75
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|4.91
|94599
|3.73
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.85
|53613
|3.69
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.71
|315997
|3.58
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|4.63
|140377
|3.52
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.59
|147361
|3.49
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|4.50
|94027
|3.42
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|4.40
|54294
|3.35
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.01
|103885
|3.05
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|3.66
|141430
|2.78
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|3.08
|65097
|2.34
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|3.03
|147909
|2.30
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.95
|277626
|2.24
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|2.25
|153173
|1.71
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.24
|195601
|1.70
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.20
|94358
|1.67
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.90
|22862
|1.44
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.49
|181543
|1.13
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.48
|39966
|1.13
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|1.43
|103554
|1.08
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.36
|20367
|1.04
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.18
|18203
|0.90
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|1.15
|92164
|0.87
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.70
|28303
|0.53
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.60
|5898
|0.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|0.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.34
|0
|-0.26
