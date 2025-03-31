ICICI Pru Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Nov-2018
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10036.94
ICICI Pru Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.5319
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.54
1.58
3.36
6.78
6.43
5.34
5.08
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
ICICI Pru Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.26
|17500000
|174.29
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.94
|15000000
|149.56
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.97
|7500000
|74.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.97
|7500000
|74.79
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.64
|5000000
|49.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|82.12
|0
|6,307.54
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|7.69
|0
|591.28
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.09
|0
|237.34
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|21.05
