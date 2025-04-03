ICICI Pru P H D Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru P H D Fund G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 25-Jun-2018
Fund Manager
: Dharmesh Kakkad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4611.47
ICICI Pru P H D Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 36.66
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the fund are redeemed or switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the fund are redeemed or switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment
ICICI Pru P H D Fund G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru P H D Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.74
8.01
-8.46
-5.32
19.45
22.93
30.01
21.29
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
ICICI Pru P H D Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru P H D Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|13.21
|3824250
|609.29
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.54
|3128454
|440.32
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.94
|3692525
|412.27
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.78
|570624
|312.71
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.15
|2244911
|237.57
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.73
|1145591
|218.19
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.48
|445422
|206.95
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.51
|1045125
|162.28
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.26
|1718945
|150.68
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.84
|573162
|131.28
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.74
|209454
|126.77
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.08
|672336
|96.17
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.91
|1350869
|88.13
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.90
|217231
|87.99
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.78
|154689
|82.12
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.71
|117793
|78.90
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|1.54
|996959
|71.24
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|1.43
|1462338
|66.05
|Equity
|Windlas Biotech
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.41
|857651
|65.43
|Equity
|Advanced Enzyme
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.41
|2510969
|65.24
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.40
|870686
|64.74
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.36
|2077067
|62.82
|Equity
|Shilpa Medicare
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.27
|963149
|58.76
|Equity
|Fine Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.14
|150243
|52.63
|Equity
|Thyrocare Tech.
|Healthcare Services
|1.11
|749057
|51.50
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.07
|1319347
|49.60
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.05
|107199
|48.80
|Equity
|Aarti Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.05
|1385268
|48.67
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.05
|378822
|48.44
|Equity
|FDC
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.99
|1197689
|45.73
|Equity
|Yatharth Hospit.
|Healthcare Services
|0.88
|1142074
|40.98
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|78012
|39.27
|Equity
|Senores Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.75
|640883
|34.91
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.73
|904621
|33.95
|Equity
|SPARC
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.67
|2787428
|31.32
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.66
|501300
|30.71
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.63
|297612
|29.21
|Equity
|Alivus Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43
|225965
|19.99
|Equity
|Blue Jet Health
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.42
|256908
|19.37
|Equity
|Unichem Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.34
|260903
|15.78
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.29
|407121
|13.81
|Equity
|Laxmi Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.24
|634151
|11.13
|Equity
|Galaxy Surfact.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.11
|24211
|5.30
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|8.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.70
|0
|78.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.92
|0
|-42.59
