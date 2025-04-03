iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir G

ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Equity

Launch Date

27-Dec-2021

Fund Manager

Sankaran Naren

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1101.31

ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.4038

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out of upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.01
2.72
3.7
0.79
11.24
12.51
-
12.12
Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28

ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityISHARES MSCI CHINA ETFFinancial Services5.0311848155.48
Foreign EquityISHARES MSCI JAPAN ETFFinancial Services4.508285049.59
Foreign EquityISHARES GLOBAL CONSUMER STAPLEAerospace & Defense3.296461036.26
Foreign EquityPROSHARES S&P 500 DIVIDENDFinancial Services3.173850134.99
Foreign EquityISHARES MSCI INTERNATIONALFinancial Services2.899145531.85
Foreign EquityISHARES LATIN AMERICA 40 ETFFinancial Services2.7315414330.17
Foreign EquityINVESCO CHINA TECHNOLOGY ETFFinancial Services2.025592822.28
Foreign EquityVANECK GOLD MINERS ETFFinancial Services1.946176021.42
Foreign EquityVaneck Agribusiness ETFFinancial Services1.883494220.74
Foreign EquityISHARES GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ETFFinancial Services0.921267510.23
Foreign EquityISHARES GLOBAL ENERGY ETFFinancial Services0.50157505.52
Foreign EquityISHARES BIOTECHNOLOGY ETFFinancial Services0.4238774.64
Foreign EquityISHARES CORE MSCI EUROPE ETFFinancial Services0.3370003.65
Foreign EquityIshares Cybersecurity & TechFinancial Services0.2564802.75
Foreign EquityISHARES MSCI RUSSIA ETFFinancial Services0.00122750.00
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsSBI CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50:50 Index Fund -Finance16.95156193921186.68
Indian Mutual FundsICICI PN BankCapital Markets6.261402800069.04
Indian Mutual FundsICICI PNP BankCapital Markets5.002258732855.09
Indian Mutual FundsICICI PN 5 YearCapital Markets4.44818000048.94
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETFCapital Markets4.15184680045.77
Indian Mutual FundsAXIS Crisil IBX 70:30 CPSE Plus SDL April 2025 IndCapital Markets4.093794086245.06
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETFCapital Markets3.61742300039.84
Indian Mutual FundsICICI PN Oil ETFCapital Markets2.753114732630.33
Indian Mutual FundsCPSE ETFCapital Markets2.73393050030.09
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETFCapital Markets2.56218253128.27
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Gold ETFCapital Markets2.31346758525.50
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru S&P BSE Liquid Rate ETFCapital Markets2.2524884924.88
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru Nifty 50 ETFCapital Markets2.2399700024.64
Indian Mutual FundsBharat 22 ETFCapital Markets2.21257500024.37
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru Nifty IT ETFCapital Markets1.69463808018.68
Indian Mutual FundsICICI PN MetalCapital Markets1.682253633018.54
Indian Mutual FundsICICI PN Com.ETFCapital Markets1.45206000016.03
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Nifty infrCapital Markets1.33185488014.67
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund-Dir (G)Capital Markets0.95893251210.47
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pr.NifAutoCapital Markets0.2413000002.72
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.23024.66
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.150-12.70

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Sankaran Naren
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

