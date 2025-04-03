ICICI Pru Passive Strategy Fund FOF Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Passive Strategy Fund FOF Dir G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Dharmesh Kakkad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 168.02
ICICI Pru Passive Strategy Fund FOF Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 158.6667
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Passive Strategy Fund FOF Dir G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Passive Strategy Fund FOF Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.39
6.58
-2.96
-6.79
8.22
16.45
26.42
12.9
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
ICICI Pru Passive Strategy Fund FOF Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Passive Strategy Fund FOF Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PNP Bank
|Capital Markets
|21.10
|14540963
|35.46
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Bank
|Capital Markets
|17.36
|5929440
|29.18
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF
|Capital Markets
|10.08
|3156300
|16.94
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Prud. Cons
|Capital Markets
|9.00
|1450930
|15.13
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETF
|Capital Markets
|8.76
|1136801
|14.72
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Oil ETF
|Capital Markets
|7.71
|13306960
|12.96
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty IT ETF
|Capital Markets
|6.78
|2831290
|11.40
|Indian Mutual Funds
|CPSE ETF
|Capital Markets
|5.45
|1198200
|9.17
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Nifty infr
|Capital Markets
|5.03
|1068642
|8.45
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Com.ETF
|Capital Markets
|3.79
|820000
|6.38
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Metal
|Capital Markets
|1.75
|3581493
|2.94
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bharat 22 ETF
|Capital Markets
|0.92
|165000
|1.56
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.21
|0
|3.71
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|-0.02
