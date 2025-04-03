ICICI Pru PSU Equity Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru PSU Equity Fund G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 23-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Mittul Kalawadia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1829.54
ICICI Pru PSU Equity Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.77
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out of upto 1 Month from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 1 month from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru PSU Equity Fund G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru PSU Equity Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.17
13.1
-2.37
-9.31
1.74
-
-
30.52
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru PSU Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru PSU Equity Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|15.97
|4242647
|292.23
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|10.12
|5947911
|185.24
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|8.44
|6860966
|154.54
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|7.96
|5806847
|145.66
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|6.14
|3046154
|112.50
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|4.37
|4060297
|80.01
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|4.34
|7090542
|79.48
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|3.59
|2772170
|65.78
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|3.41
|844679
|62.54
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|2.53
|907213
|46.34
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|2.47
|726053
|45.28
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.45
|2876856
|44.89
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.38
|1487671
|43.70
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.90
|938903
|34.77
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.75
|4394507
|32.03
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.39
|4073148
|25.44
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.33
|2152637
|24.43
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.17
|150073
|21.46
|Equity
|M R P L
|Petroleum Products
|1.01
|1760126
|18.62
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|1.01
|898859
|18.61
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.00
|534747
|18.32
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.74
|44247
|13.66
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.73
|747211
|13.38
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.68
|1432243
|12.49
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.61
|45597
|11.19
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.60
|301883
|10.99
|Equity
|Gujarat Alkalies
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.59
|208839
|10.94
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.53
|147237
|9.87
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.49
|367039
|9.03
|Equity
|NMDC Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.46
|2404727
|8.51
|Equity
|G N F C
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.42
|166007
|7.78
|Equity
|T N Newsprint
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.39
|574656
|7.28
|Equity
|C P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.16
|68278
|3.08
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|1.34
|0
|24.62
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.48
|900000
|8.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.21
|400000
|3.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.16
|300000
|2.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.17
|0
|131.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.68
|0
|-12.46
