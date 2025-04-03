ICICI Pru Quant Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Quant Fund G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 23-Nov-2020
Fund Manager
: Roshan Chutkey
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 116.79
ICICI Pru Quant Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.31
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be remeemed or switch out within 3 months from allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 3 months. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Quant Fund G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Quant Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.83
5.49
-3.13
-7.42
9.95
14.23
-
19.17
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Quant Fund G- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Quant Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|4.53
|33662
|5.30
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.93
|86654
|3.42
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|2.83
|9500
|3.30
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.81
|27291
|3.28
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|2.77
|56531
|3.23
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.56
|3514
|2.99
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.56
|17262
|2.99
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.55
|19037
|2.98
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.53
|10048
|2.96
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.51
|8086
|2.93
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.40
|10320
|2.80
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.33
|5937
|2.72
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.29
|119243
|2.68
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.26
|12100
|2.65
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.16
|8398
|2.53
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.03
|12506
|2.38
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|9572
|2.36
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|769
|2.33
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.97
|62483
|2.30
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|1.96
|9318
|2.29
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.94
|10658
|2.27
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.77
|12304
|2.07
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.62
|75879
|1.90
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.59
|297597
|1.85
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.51
|9272
|1.76
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.50
|51291
|1.75
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.50
|11019
|1.75
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.38
|32477
|1.61
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.32
|54632
|1.54
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.31
|3161
|1.53
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.27
|1880
|1.48
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.26
|4006
|1.47
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.25
|61821
|1.46
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.17
|21610
|1.37
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.09
|4047
|1.28
|Equity
|CEAT
|Auto Components
|0.87
|4042
|1.02
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|0.86
|2163
|1.00
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.86
|2173
|1.00
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.84
|244
|0.98
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.82
|96140
|0.96
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.75
|10493
|0.88
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.71
|602
|0.83
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.68
|5956
|0.79
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|It - Software
|0.68
|1470
|0.79
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.66
|1620
|0.77
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.66
|1632
|0.77
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.63
|4102
|0.74
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.53
|44605
|0.62
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.52
|54369
|0.61
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.50
|15927
|0.58
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.47
|2138
|0.55
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.46
|8733
|0.54
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.46
|1771
|0.54
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|0.35
|4859
|0.40
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|2.99
|0
|3.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|13.05
|0
|15.24
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.10
|0
|-0.11
