ICICI Pru Quant Fund G

ICICI Pru Quant Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Quant Fund G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

23-Nov-2020

Fund Manager

Roshan Chutkey

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

116.79

ICICI Pru Quant Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  21.31

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be remeemed or switch out within 3 months from allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 3 months. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Quant Fund G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Quant Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.83
5.49
-3.13
-7.42
9.95
14.23
-
19.17
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Quant Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Quant Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
O N G C1,19,243
Lupin12,506
LTIMindtree2,163
Gujarat Gas15,927
M & M2,138

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Asian Paints9,658
IndusInd Bank13,857
Indian Hotels Co14,832
Grasim Inds235
ITC Hotels898

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software4.53336625.30
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg2.93866543.42
EquityTCSIt - Software2.8395003.30
EquityICICI BankBanks2.81272913.28
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment2.77565313.23
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.5635142.99
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.56172622.99
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.55190372.98
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.53100482.96
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets2.5180862.93
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.40103202.80
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.3359372.72
EquityO N G COil2.291192432.68
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg2.26121002.65
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals2.1683982.53
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.03125062.38
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0295722.36
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.007692.33
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.97624832.30
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products1.9693182.29
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.94106582.27
EquityInfosysIt - Software1.77123042.07
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.62758791.90
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining1.592975971.85
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.5192721.76
EquityOil IndiaOil1.50512911.75
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.50110191.75
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance1.38324771.61
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.32546321.54
EquityTrentRetailing1.3131611.53
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.2718801.48
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.2640061.47
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.25618211.46
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.17216101.37
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.0940471.28
EquityCEATAuto Components0.8740421.02
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software0.8621631.00
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.8621731.00
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.842440.98
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.82961400.96
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.75104930.88
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.716020.83
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.6859560.79
EquityTata ElxsiIt - Software0.6814700.79
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.6616200.77
EquityBayer Crop Sci.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.6616320.77
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.6341020.74
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.53446050.62
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products0.52543690.61
EquityGujarat GasGas0.50159270.58
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.4721380.55
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.4687330.54
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.4617710.54
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing0.3548590.40
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-2.9903.50
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-13.05015.24
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.100-0.11

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Roshan Chutkey
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

